You are here

  • Home
  • Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media

Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media

Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
File photo shows Syrian Air defenses respond to alleged Israeli missiles targeting south of the capital Damascus, on July 20, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/556v4

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media

Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defence forces responded late Wednesday to "Israeli aggression" in the south of the country, state news agency SANA said.
The agency reported Sana reported heavy blasts in southern Syria, indicating that "our air defenses have responded to Israeli aggression", without providing further details.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Special UN Security Council calls on Syrian regime to come clean about its chemical weapons
Middle-East
UN Security Council calls on Syrian regime to come clean about its chemical weapons
At least 15 killed in Syria road attack
Middle-East
At least 15 killed in Syria road attack

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab
Updated 06 January 2021
AFP

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab
  • It says preparations for rolling out the vaccine are “very advanced” but has not given a date for injections to start
  • The government says it has ordered 65 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccines as well as from the Chinese firm Sinopharm
Updated 06 January 2021
AFP

RABAT: Rabat, Jan 6, 2021 Agence France Presse: Morocco on Wednesday authorized for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the health ministry said.
The North African nation, with some 35 million people, has recorded over 447,000 Covid-19 cases including 7,618 deaths, according to the latest official count.
The government says it has ordered 65 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccines as well as from the Chinese firm Sinopharm.
It says preparations for rolling out the vaccine are “very advanced” but has not given a date for injections to start.
The authorities re-imposed a nationwide curfew and other restrictive measures on December 21 in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Topics: Morocco AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine

Related

Morocco’s king, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss bilateral relations
Middle-East
Morocco’s king, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss bilateral relations

Latest updates

Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
Lexus emerges as winner of GCC accord
Lexus emerges as winner of GCC accord
Inter’s winning streak ends with loss at Samp
Inter’s winning streak ends with loss at Samp
‘End of an era’ as Chinese football’s star power fades
‘End of an era’ as Chinese football’s star power fades
Saudi culture minister lauds Cabinet approval of Cultural Development Fund
Saudi culture minister lauds Cabinet approval of Cultural Development Fund

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.