DAMASCUS: Syrian air defence forces responded late Wednesday to "Israeli aggression" in the south of the country, state news agency SANA said.
The agency reported Sana reported heavy blasts in southern Syria, indicating that "our air defenses have responded to Israeli aggression", without providing further details.
Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
