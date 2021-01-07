You are here

  • Home
  • Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras

Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras

Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras
Members of the Afghan security forces at the site of an attack in Kabul on Dec. 20, 2020. Modern surveillance cameras will line streets to improve security. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8g6de

Updated 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras

Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras
  • Project worth $100 million is sponsored by US-led troops stationed in Afghanistan
Updated 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Modern surveillance cameras will cover the streets of Kabul to contain militant attacks and crime, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced on Wednesday.

Saleh has been tasked with improving Kabul’s security by President Ashraf Ghani, with violent crime on the rise. Dozens of attacks, including suicide blasts, rocket strikes and magnet bombs have been recorded in the city over the past few months.

“The space will become tighter for terrorists and thieves, not wider,” Saleh said during a government meeting.  

He added that the project, worth $100 million to cover the city of 6 million people, is sponsored by US-led troops stationed in the country.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told Arab News that the new security cameras would enable security forces to have full control over Kabul and provide a “safe atmosphere for its people and narrow the activities of criminals and terrorists who want to derail public order.”

Rezwan Murad, Saleh’s chief spokesman, said the vice president had told Kabul’s police to draw up a new security plan to prevent the smuggling of weapons into the city.

He told Arab News hundreds of cameras would cover all parts of Kabul to help “annihilate crimes, theft and attacks by terrorists.” The soaring crime rate and attacks that have lately killed scores of people, Murad added, were intended to “discredit” the government in the eyes of the people.

The attacks, including a series of assassinations of civil society members and journalists, and a rise in assaults by the Taliban and Daesh across the country, have exposed the government to criticism that it is not protecting the public.

When Saleh assumed the new role in October, the government said his extensive security experience as the country’s former spy chief and ex-interior minister would help him bring the situation under control.

Last month, he announced that the size of Kabul’s police forces would be doubled to an estimated 40,000 officers, but gave no details on their employment or sources of funding.

However, his recent campaign of a mass manhunt of wanted criminals and militants in the capital has reportedly led to a series of arrests.

Experts say that his new surveillance network project may have some impact on boosting Kabul’s security, but it will depend on who uses the cameras.

“In the past, we did not have experienced and professional people using these cameras,” Attiqullah Amarkhail, a retired army general, told Arab News.

“Now, if the goal is to employ dedicated and professional people who know how to operate them, then this will be good, but if the purpose is to find jobs for friends and relatives to fill up these positions for salaries, then (the) impact will be negligible.”

Topics: Kabul Amrullah Saleh

Related

Series of explosions target police in Kabul; at least 4 dead
World
Series of explosions target police in Kabul; at least 4 dead

Japan is ‘strongly concerned’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region. (AFP/File Photo)
Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan is ‘strongly concerned’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region, it said
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan said on Wednesday that it is “strongly concerned” about the measures Iran has taken to start producing 20 percent enriched uranium at the Fordow facility in the south of Tehran, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

“While Japan continues to support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which contributes to the international non-proliferation regime and thereby to the stability of the Middle East, the Japanese government once again strongly urges Iran to comply with the JCPOA, to immediately return to its commitment under the agreement and to refrain from measures that may undermine the agreement.”

Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region as well as reinforcement of international non-proliferation regime in coordination with relevant countries and international organizations, the ministry said.

Topics: Japan Iran

Related

Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Special A picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on January 4, 2021, shows the South Korean-flagged tanker being escorted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy after being seized in the Gulf. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Iran’s strategy of state piracy menaces Middle East oil lanes

Latest updates

Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras
Kabul to blanket streets with surveillance cameras
Japan is ‘strongly concerned’ over Iran’s nuclear activities
Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East region. (AFP/File Photo)
Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media
Lexus emerges as winner of GCC accord
Lexus emerges as winner of GCC accord

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.