Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study
The new study contradicts previous research that found smokers were less likely to catch the virus and suffered from less severe symptoms. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study

Smoking heightens COVID-19 risk: Study
  • Smokers more than twice as likely to end up in hospital
  • Research by King's College London contradicts earlier studies
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new study has found that smokers are more likely to develop COVID-19 symptoms and end up in hospital, contradicting previous research that suggested smoking reduces the risks posed by the virus.

Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) analyzed data from more than 2 million people and found that smokers are more than twice as likely to end up in hospital from COVID-19, and 14 percent more likely to suffer from coughs, shortness of breath and fever.

They also found that smoking makes patients 50 percent more likely to develop multiple symptoms — including cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell and appetite, fatigue, diarrhea and confusion — which experts believe is usually a sign of more severe infection.

The new study contradicts previous research that found smokers were less likely to catch the virus and suffered from less severe symptoms.

Those findings, which included studies from Mexico and data from Greece, had confounded researchers, contradicting conventional understanding of the negative impact of smoking on respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Mario Falchi, lead researcher and senior lecturer at KCL, said: “Some reports have suggested a protective effect of smoking on COVID-19 risk. However, studies in this area can easily be affected by biases in sampling, participation and response.”

He added: “Our results clearly show that smokers are at increased risk of suffering from a wider range of COVID-19 symptoms than non-smokers.”

Despite the early indications that smokers were at less risk from infection, the World Health Organization declared that smoking may make people more susceptible to COVID-19. The KCL research is the first concrete data to support this claim.

Claire Steves, lead researcher and consultant physician at KCL, said the findings could assist in the fight against the latest wave of COVID-19.

“It’s important to do all we can to reduce (the disease’s) effects and find ways to reduce hospital admissions,” she added.

“Our analysis shows that smoking increases a person’s likelihood to attend hospitals, so stopping smoking is one of the things we can do to reduce the health consequences of the disease.”

Topics: smoking Health Coronavirus

Less than a third of Filipinos open to COVID-19 jabs, survey shows

Less than a third of Filipinos open to COVID-19 jabs, survey shows
Updated 32 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Less than a third of Filipinos open to COVID-19 jabs, survey shows

Less than a third of Filipinos open to COVID-19 jabs, survey shows
  • Nearly all of the respondents said they knew vaccines were being developed
  • But 84 percent were unsure of their safety, highlighting the challenges the government may face
Updated 32 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Less than a third of Filipinos are willing to get inoculated against the coronavirus, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, as the government races to secure vaccines to give to as many as 70 million people this year.
The survey by Pulse Asia conducted between Nov. 23 and Dec. 2, found that 32 percent of 2,400 respondents would get a COVID-19 vaccine jab when available, while 47 percent would refuse it over safety concerns.
The remaining 21 percent were undecided, the poll showed.
Nearly all of the respondents said they knew vaccines were being developed, but 84 percent were unsure of their safety, highlighting the challenges the government may face in convincing its people to get vaccinated.
The Philippines has had difficulties with parents being reluctant to vaccinate their children after a high-profile scrapping of a dengue immunization program in 2017, following its links to child deaths. Sanofi’s has insisted the vaccine used, Dengvaxia, is safe.
A separate poll on Thursday of 1,500 people by Social Weather Stations, conducted in late November, showed 91 percent of Filipinos were worried about being infected with the coronavirus, up from 85 percent in September.
The government on Wednesday said it was negotiating with seven vaccine manufacturers to procure at least 148 million COVID-19 shots to inoculate close to two-thirds of its population this year.
The Philippines has so far secured only 2.6 million doses, from AstraZeneca, and its regulators have yet to approve any COVID-19 vaccines. It is deliberating on emergency use applications filed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
The country, which has recorded more than 482,000 coronavirus cases, among the most in Asia, hopes to roll out the vaccines as early as the first quarter.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

