Indonesian cleric who inspired extremists freed from prison

Indonesian cleric who inspired extremists freed from prison
In this photo release by Correctional Facilities Directorate General of Indonesian Justice Ministry, Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, center left, poses for a photo with lawyers, prison staff and his son Abdul Rochim, second right, before leaving Gunung Sindur prison upon his release, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP)
  • Bashir was imprisoned in 2011 for his links to a militant training camp
  • National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan said the police would continue to monitor Bashir’s activities
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A convicted firebrand cleric who inspired the Bali bombers and other violent extremists walked free from an Indonesian prison Friday after completing his sentence for funding the training of militants.
Police said they would continue to monitor the activities of Abu Bakar Bashir, who is now 82 and ailing, and his son said Bashir for now would be avoiding activities outside his family due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bashir was imprisoned in 2011 for his links to a militant training camp in the religiously conservative Aceh province. He was convicted of funding the military-style camp to train militants and sentenced to 15 years in jail.
Bashir has accumulated 55 months of sentence reductions, which are often granted to prisoners on major holidays, such as Independence Day, religious holiday exemptions and illness, said Rika Aprianti, the spokesperson for the corrections department at the Justice Ministry.
“He is released as his sentence ends and expires,” Aprianti said, adding that her ministry had close cooperation with the National Police’s counterterrorism squad and the National Counterterrorism Agency to provide security during the cleric’s release.
Bashir, wearing a white robe and mask, was escorted by members of the police anti-terrorism squad known as Densus 88 and left in a car waiting at dawn outside the Gunung Sindur prison in West Java’s Bogor town, Bashir’s son, Abdul Rohim, told The Associated Press.
He said the family, lawyers and a medical team accompanied Bashir, who returned to his home in Central Java’s Solo city, about 538 kilometers (334 miles) east of the capital, Jakarta. An ambulance also followed the entourage.
National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan said the police would continue to monitor Bashir’s activities.
“I just want to keep my father from crowds during the coronavirus pandemic,” Rohim said. “He will only rest and gather with his family until the outbreak ends, there will be no other activities of him for sure.”
The slender, white-bearded Bashir, an Indonesian of Yemeni descent, was the spiritual leader of the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network behind the 2002 bombings on the tourist island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians, leaving a deep scar on that country.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Bashir’s release as “gut wrenching,” and said the government had long called for tougher sentences against those behind the bombings and raised concerns with Jakarta that individuals must be prevented from inciting such behavior.
“Decisions on sentencing... as we know, are matters for the Indonesian justice system and we have to respect the decisions that they take,” Morrison told reporters Friday.
He said that while Bashir’s release was consistent with the Indonesian justice system, “That doesn’t make it any easier for any Australian to accept that... ultimately, those who are responsible for the murder of Australians would now be free. It’s sometimes not a fair world. And that’s one of the hardest things to deal with.”
Indonesian authorities had struggled to prove Bashir’s involvement in the Bali bombings and fought multiple battles to uphold convictions on other charges. Prosecutors were unable to prove a string of terrorism-related allegations, a treason conviction was overturned, and a sentence for a document forgery conviction was considered light.
Upon release from prison in 2004, he was arrested and again charged with heading Jemaah Islamiyah as well as giving his blessing to the Bali bombings. A court cleared him of heading JI but sentenced him to 30 months for conspiracy in the Bali bombings.
After his release in 2006, he resumed teaching teaching at the Al-Mukmin school in his hometown, Solo in Central Java, and traveled the country giving fiery sermons.
The Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school he founded with Abdullah Sungkar in 1972 became a militant production line under Bashir’s influence, radicalizing a generation of students. Many of them would later terrorize Indonesia with bombings and attacks that aimed to bring about an Islamic caliphate and battered the country’s reputation for tolerance.
In speeches, Bashir said Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and three militants sentenced to death for the Bali bombings were not terrorists but “soldiers in Allah’s army.”
A court banned Jemaah Islamiyah in 2008, and the group was weakened by a sustained crackdown on militants by Indonesia’s counterterrorism police with US and Australian support.
The 2010 raid on the camp that Bashir helped fund was a crushing blow to radical networks in Indonesia and forced changes in the mission of extremists. Instead of targeting Western people and symbols, the militants targeted
Bashir was transferred from isolation on a prison island to Gunung Sindur prison in 2016 for age and health reasons and has been in the hospital several times due to his deteriorating health.
President Joko Widodo almost granted a request for early release in 2019 on humanitarian grounds but reversed himself after protests from the Australian government as well as from relatives of the Bali bombings victims.

Topics: Indonesia

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
AP

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant
  • The study is preliminary and has not yet been reviewed by experts, a key step for medical research
  • Viruses constantly undergo minor changes as they spread from person to person
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
AP

New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa.
Those variants are causing global concern. They both share a common mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration on one spot of the spike protein that coats the virus. That change is believed to be the reason they can spread so easily.
Most of the vaccines being rolled out around the world train the body to recognize that spike protein and fight it. Pfizer teamed with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston for laboratory tests to see if the mutation affected its vaccine’s ability to do so.
They used blood samples from 20 people who received the vaccine, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, during a large study of the shots. Antibodies from those vaccine recipients successfully fended off the virus in lab dishes, according to the study posted late Thursday on an online site for researchers.
The study is preliminary and has not yet been reviewed by experts, a key step for medical research.
But “it was a very reassuring finding that at least this mutation, which was one of the ones people are most concerned about, does not seem to be a problem” for the vaccine, said Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer.
Viruses constantly undergo minor changes as they spread from person to person. Scientists have used these slight modifications to track how the coronavirus has moved around the globe since it was first detected in China about a year ago.
British scientists have said the variant found in the UK – which has become the dominant type in parts of England — still seemed to be susceptible to vaccines. That mutant has now been found in the US and numerous other countries.
But the variant first discovered in South Africa has an additional mutation that has scientists on edge, one named E484K.
The Pfizer study found that the vaccine appeared to work against 15 additional possible virus mutations, but E484K wasn’t among those tested. Dormitzer said it is next on the list.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, recently said vaccines are designed to recognize multiple parts of the spike protein, making it unlikely a single mutation could be enough to block them. But scientists around the world are conducting research with different vaccines to find out.
Dormitzer said if the virus eventually mutates enough that the vaccine needs adjusting – much like flu shots are adjusted most years – that tweaking the recipe wouldn’t be difficult for his company’s shot and similar ones. The vaccine is made with a piece of the virus genetic code, simple to switch, although it’s not clear what kind of additional testing regulators would require to make such a change.
Dormitzer said this was only the beginning “of ongoing monitoring of virus changes to see if any of them might impact on vaccine coverage.”
____
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Topics: Pfizer Coronavirus

