South Korea’s IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand

A man holds onto a bull during a ceremony marking the opening of the stock market at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Jan. 4, 2021, on the first trading day of the new year. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Its IPO market could raise up to $18.40 billion, a record and about four times above 2020 levels
SEOUL/HONG KONG: South Korea is set for the busiest year ever for new share sales as companies ranging from a digital bank, game developer to an electric car battery maker rush to take advantage of robust retail demand, bankers and analysts said.
Its IPO market could raise up to 20 trillion won ($18.40 billion), a record and about four times above 2020 levels, led by firms providing products that are more in demand from people stuck indoors due to the pandemic, analysts said.
Also, a move by the country’s financial regulator to increase the allocation of IPO shares to retail customers this year will drive up investment, they added.
The projection comes against a recent rally in the main KOSPI index to above 3,000 for the first time, with investors looking toward a broad recovery in exports beyond South Korea’s tech titans.
This is “shaping up to look like it could be a record year,” said David Chung, head of Korea investment banking at Goldman Sachs. “The majority of big mandates and IPO themes are around the technology sector.”
That includes companies that were offline but now, amid the health crisis, have built up a significant online presence, Chung added. “That is where the growth is.”
Deals in the pipeline include a potential 4.6 trillion won float from KakaoBank, which has benefited from an inflow of customers from South Korea’s dominant chat app operator Kakao Corp. Kakao has a 32 percent stake in KakaoBank.
KakaoBank has picked advisers but not decided when it will list, a spokesman said.
An estimated 9-trillion won share sale by Tesla supplier LG Chem’s electric car battery unit is also in the pipeline, according to an analyst.
The IPO size or timing has not been decided yet, an LG Energy Solution official said.
South Korean companies raised about 4.7 trillion won via initial public offerings in 2020, Korea Exchange data shows, surpassing the past two years, but behind an all-time high of about 10 trillion won reached in 2010.

MORE SHARE SALES
EV battery maker SK Innovation’s chemical material unit SK IE Technology (SKIET) is also expected to make its market debut this year, bankers and analysts said.
SKIET said it plans to complete the IPO process within 2021.
Consumer demand for EVs has been relatively resilient, aided by tighter environment regulations and the launch of new models.
In South Korea, a “New Deal” economic initiative that pivots on digital innovation and eco-friendly growth is burnishing the appeal of EV-related stocks.
Gaming company Krafton and SK Bioscience are also looking to raise about 5 trillion won and 600 billion won, respectively, this year, Seoul-based SK Securities said.
In October, Krafton picked advisers for its IPO with plans to go public in 2021. A company spokeswoman said on Friday there were no further details to share at the moment.
SK Bioscience was not immediately available for comment.
Individual investors, who piled into the South Korean market last year, are trading at a pace not seen in years.
In 2020, the KOSPI clocked its biggest rise since 2009 as shares in companies like Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, surged.
“The market right now is clearly attractive to retail investors and it will likely attract more of them as IPO shares allocation for retail investors has gone up to as much as 30 percent from 20 percent,” said Lee So-joong, an analyst with SK Securities.

Topics: Markets stocks IPO South Korea

Hyundai Motor says it is in early talks with Apple, shares surge 24%

Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were reported by South Korean media to be negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries in a joint venture. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were reported by South Korean media to be negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries in a joint venture. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

Hyundai Motor says it is in early talks with Apple, shares surge 24%

Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were reported by South Korean media to be negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries in a joint venture. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
  • The two companies work together on CarPlay, Apple’s software for connecting iPhones to vehicles from a variety of automakers
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO: Hyundai Motor Co. said it in was in early discussions with Apple after Korea Economic Daily TV reported that the two were in talks to cooperate on electric cars and batteries, sending Hyundai’s shares surging 24%.
“Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement. The company did not give details about the nature of the talks with Apple and did not mention whether the cooperation involved electric vehicles.
Apple Inc. declined to comment.
In December, Reuters reported that the Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is aiming to as early as 2024 produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.
The two companies work together on CarPlay, Apple’s software for connecting iPhones to vehicles from a variety of automakers.
The Korea Economic Daily TV said on Friday that Apple and Hyundai Motor Group were negotiating and that the companies were expected to develop batteries at either Hyundai’s or its affiliate Kia Motors Corp’s factories in the United States.
Shares in Hyundai Motor jumped as much as 23.8%, hitting a more than seven-year high of 255,000 won ($232.56), while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. jumped nearly 30%.
The broader KOSPI market was up 1.9% as of 0132 GMT.

Topics: Hyundai Apple electric car batteries

