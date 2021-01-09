You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
1 / 4
Aviation security personnel walk through a crisis centre organised in the domestic terminal of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on January 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
2 / 4
People are seen at a temporary crisis centre organised in the domestic terminal of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on January 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement. (File/AFP)
3 / 4
Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
4 / 4
Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqnf7

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
  • Indonesia’s transport minister said 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew
  • The airline has a solid safety record until now
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: A Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on a domestic flight on Saturday and rescuers said suspected debris had been found in the sea off the city.
The Boeing 737-500, en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan, disappeared from radar screens after taking off just after 2.30 p.m. (0730 GMT).
Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya told a news conference that 62 people had been aboard, including 12 crew. Another official had said earlier there were 56 passengers and six crew.
Bagus Puruhito, head of the country's search and rescue agency Basarnas, said teams had been dispatched to search the waters north of Jakarta. No radio beacon signal had been detected, the agency said.
Agus Haryono, another official with the agency, told Reuters that debris suspected to be from the plane had been found in the sea, but it had not been confirmed that it came from the missing flight.
Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta".
Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it was gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it could make a fuller statement.
The nearly 27-year-old Boeing 737-500 was much older than Boeing's problem-plagued 737 MAX model, one of which crashed off Jakarta in late 2018, killing all 189 people aboard the Lion Air flight. Older 737 models are widely flown and do not have the system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.
A Boeing spokeswoman said, "We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation. We are working to gather more information".
Indonesian television channels showed pictures of suspected wreckage.
"We found some cables, a piece of jeans, and pieces of metal on the water," Zulkifli, a security official, told CNNIndonesia.com.
Nurhasan, a fisherman in the area known as Thousand Islands, told local media that he and his crew had found several pieces of metal.
It was raining at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport when the plane took off for Pontianak, around 740 km (460 miles) away.
Video images from the airport showed pictures of relatives of the passengers in tears as they awaited news of what had happened.
Rescue official Agus said 50 people were taking part in the search and that they would search into the night.
Founded in 2003, Jakarta-based Sriwijaya Air group flies largely within Indonesia.
The airline has a solid safety record until now, with no onboard casualties in four incidents recorded on the Aviation Safety Network database, though a farmer was killed when a Boeing 737-200 left the runway in 2008 following a hydraulic problem.
The Boeing 737 is the world's most-sold family of aircraft and has undergone several makeovers since it entered service in 1968.
The 737-500 is two generations of development before the most recent 737 MAX, which has been embroiled in a worldwide safety crisis following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. It does not use the software system implicated in those crashes.
Nonetheless, experts say planes such as Sriwijaya's leased 737-500 are being phased out for newer fuel-saving models. Civil jets typically have an economic life of 25 years, meaning they become too expensive to keep flying beyond that compared to younger models, but they are built to last longer. 

Topics: Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Jakarata

Related

Special Indonesia frees cleric linked to 2002 Bali bombings
World
Indonesia frees cleric linked to 2002 Bali bombings
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections
World
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Foreign medics forced to wait amid UK delay in visa process

Foreign medics forced to wait amid UK delay in visa process
Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign medics forced to wait amid UK delay in visa process

Foreign medics forced to wait amid UK delay in visa process
  • Home Office accused of incompetence with qualified asylum seekers
  • Migrants are left idle as COVID-19 spreads
Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is struggling to treat people or find enough staff amid a resurgence of COVID-19, yet many foreign medics across the country have been left unable to help due to immigration rules.
A number of international health care workers are waiting for biometric residence permits (BRPs) from the UK Home Office, with some having waited months to conclude a process that should take seven to 10 days. 
Delays in granting asylum to other qualified professionals, meanwhile, has seen medical practitioners waiting for over a year to be given permission to work — which normally happens after 12 months for key workers, including all medics.
“In normal times it’s terribly frustrating for qualified health professionals who are stuck in the asylum system for months on end, banned from working and unable to use their valuable skills to support the NHS,” Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, told The Independent newspaper. “During a global pandemic, it’s a tragedy.”
Mo’men, a Jordanian surgeon with over a decade of experience, is still waiting for approval to work despite being granted a UK visa on Oct. 7 last year. 
He had been told to expect to collect his BRP two weeks after the visa was granted. “I could be working on the front line right now, but I’ve spent more than two months doing nothing,” he said.
“It’s been 10 weeks; I didn’t expect it to take this long,” the 35-year-old added. “I’ve had no reply from the Home Office about reasons for the delay.”
Walid, a Palestinian nurse who grew up in Lebanon, claimed asylum in the UK in October 2019 but is still waiting for it to be granted.
He too applied to help the NHS deal with COVID-19 late last year, and has been offered a position, but has heard nothing from the Home Office despite being eligible to work.
“This is really frustrating. I worked in an intensive care unit for six years. I have a lot of experience. I can work right now. I am ready,” he said.
“I’ve been learning medical English for six months and I’ve passed everything. It feels like a waste. I’m qualified. I feel like I’m wasting my life,” he added.
“The NHS needs more people, but the Home Office doesn’t care. They just see us as refugees and asylum seekers.”
A Syrian doctor who did not wish to be identified, and worked on wards in the city of Aleppo during the war in his country, has also failed to receive a definitive response from the Home Office despite claiming asylum in July 2020.
“I spent a lot of time helping doctors in surgical emergencies because there was a lot of pressure on them dealing with the effects of the war. After years of war, we were used to seeing this kind of thing,” he said.
“I know I could be helping the UK right now to deal with this crisis. But I’m stuck and can’t do anything.”
The situation in the NHS has become so dire, with rising cases and fatalities, that hospital leaders have asked staff to work extra shifts despite many reporting fatigue, stress and anxiety at the workload and conditions they already face. Others have asked retired practitioners to return to work and assist.
Dr. Dolin Bhagawati, a senior figure at Doctors’ Association UK and an experienced neurosurgeon, called on the state to offer indefinite leave to remain in the country for all international NHS workers, carers and dependents.
“The UK is crying out for all the trained staff we have available, even calling up retired NHS workers and students,” he said.
“By not doing all it can to allow foreign doctors with valid visas to work as soon as possible, the Home Office is failing to do its part in a nationwide effort to fight this virus.”
Liberal Democrat politician Christine Jardine said: “Home Office intransigence and incompetence is now undermining the fantastic work being done by so many people under such stressful circumstances in our NHS and care sectors.  
“It’s bad enough that they continue to ignore pleas to offer those foreign nationals who are putting their lives at risk in the NHS indefinite leave to remain in recognition of their efforts, but the Home Office is now adding to the pressure on health staff with this latest failure.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive
World
Syrian doctor who avoided deportation pledges to help UK vaccine drive
UK eyes return of Middle East investors in 2021
Business & Economy
UK eyes return of Middle East investors in 2021

Latest updates

Foreign medics forced to wait amid UK delay in visa process
Foreign medics forced to wait amid UK delay in visa process
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16
India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16
Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted, lawmaker says
Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted, lawmaker says
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.