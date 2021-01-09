You are here

India to start mammoth vaccination drive on January 16

India to start mammoth vaccination drive on January 16
A health worker performs a trial run of the COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP)
AFP

India to start mammoth vaccination drive on January 16

India to start mammoth vaccination drive on January 16
  • The vaccine is to be free for the country's population of 1.3 billion
  • The first phase will target about 30 million health and other frontline workers including security forces and 270 million people over 50 or at highest risk from Covid-19
AFP

NEW DELHI: India will launch one of the world's most ambitious coronavirus vaccination drives next Saturday, aiming to reach 300 million people by July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.
The vaccine is to be free for the country's population of 1.3 billion, and Modi said the January 16 start would be "a landmark step" in fighting the pandemic.
India is the world's second worst-hit country - behind the United States - with more than 10 million cases, though the death rate is one of the world's lowest.
The first phase will target about 30 million health and other frontline workers including security forces and 270 million people over 50 or at highest risk from Covid-19.
The government has said it wants to have the first 300 million people innoculated by the end of July and has already staged mass trials of vaccination centres across the country.
About 150,000 staff in 700 districts have been trained and roughly 290,000 temperature-controlled supply points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-line refrigerators are ready for use.
The government has approved two vaccines - AstraZeneca/Oxford University's Covishield and one produced by Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech.
The world's biggest vaccine maker by number, Serum Institute of India (SII), says it has made about 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca product and is aiming to increase production to 100 million doses a month by March.
But the Indian government is yet to finalise a purchase deal with Serum, amid reports of wrangling with Serum over the price.
The number of new coronavirus cases reported each day has fallen dramatically in recent weeks.
But the announcement of the vaccination drive came after the health ministry said the number of people who have tested positive for a virulent new strain of the coronavirus found in Britain had increased to 90.
India only let flights from Britain restart on Friday following a 16-day suspension because of the new strain.
The Delhi regional government has ordered that all passengers from Britain must undergo 14 days of isolation, even if they test negative for Covid-19.
Authorities are still trying to trace thousands of passengers who arrived on flights from Britain before the suspension was ordered.

Topics: India Coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan protesters end blockade over deaths of miners

Pakistan protesters end blockade over deaths of miners
Updated 15 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan protesters end blockade over deaths of miners

Pakistan protesters end blockade over deaths of miners
  • A protest by the Shiite Hazara community over the killings in the country’s restive southwest was finally called off Friday
  • Shiite protesters had blocked a road on the outskirts of Quetta demanding personal assurances by PM Khan
Updated 15 min 29 sec ago
AFP

QUETTA: Thousands of mourners gathered in Pakistan Saturday for the burial of 10 miners who were killed in an attack claimed by Daesh that sparked an outcry over the lack of protection for workers.
A six-day protest by the Shiite Hazara community over the killings in the country’s restive southwest was finally called off late Friday after they reached an agreement with the provincial government of Balochistan.
Shiite protesters numbering up to 3,000 had blocked a road on the outskirts of Quetta demanding personal assurances by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The 10 miners from the minority community were kidnapped by gunmen from a remote colliery on Sunday before being taken to nearby hills where most were shot dead, some beheaded.
Ethnic Hazaras make up most of the Shiite population in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan — the country’s largest and poorest region, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.
Their Central Asian features make them easy targets for Sunni militants who consider them heretics.
Authorities on Friday promised the arrest of the attackers, payment of compensation to the bereaved families and better security for the Hazaras.
A senior government official told AFP the prime minister visited Quetta on Saturday and met members of the bereaved families.
He quoted Khan as expressing the government’s resolve to bring the culprits to justice.
Khan, who also chaired a high-level meeting Saturday to review law and order in Balochistan, said his government would take every possible step to protect the Hazara community.
“We are setting up a cell comprising security officials to track down militants,” he said.
A group of up to 40 Daesh-backed terrorists has been carrying out attacks in the country, he added.
“We have already hunted down several terrorists and our offensives against them will continue,” Khan said.
More than 4,000 people attended the last rites of the dead miners whose bodies were laid to rest amid tight security six days after their deaths.
The community’s refusal to bury the bodies was a symbolic protest in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where according to Islamic culture people should be buried within 24 hours, before the next sunset.
Mourners chanted slogans of “down with terrorism and arrest the culprits,” an AFP photographer at the scene said.
“The provincial government will form a joint investigation team to recommend action against those found guilty of negligence leading to the incident,” said the agreement, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
The deal also called for setting up a high-level commission headed by Balochistan’s home minister to investigate attacks against the Hazara community in the past 22 years.
Pakistani officials have long denied the presence of Daesh in the country, but the group has claimed a number of attacks including a bombing at a market in 2019.

Topics: Pakistan miners Shiite Hazara community massacre

