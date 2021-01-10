63 Saudi and international firms vie to undertake Alkhobar’s corniche project

You are here

The project is part of the several public-private initiatives currently underway in different parts KSA.
The project is part of the several public-private initiatives currently underway in different parts KSA. (SPA)
The project is part of the several public-private initiatives currently underway in different parts KSA. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2021
  The project is part of the several public-private initiatives currently underway in different parts of Saudi Arabia
DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality has attracted 63 local, regional and international firms to develop the first project under the “Opportunity, land and loan” initiative at Alkhobar corniche.
A municipality spokesman, Muhammad Al-Sufyan, said the initiative comes in cooperation with the Finance Ministry and the National Center for Privatization at a cost of SR800 million to develop 65,000 sq. meters.
He said the project aims to revitalize and diversify the Kingdom’s economy by promoting tourism, entertainment and other related commercial activities. Al-Sufyan said it will also create job opportunities for young Saudi men and women and improve the quality of life in the Eastern Province and help boost Alkhobar’s chances to become one of the 100 best cities to live in.
The project is part of the several public-private initiatives currently underway in different parts of the Kingdom and in different sectors.
He said the companies involved possess huge experience in developing such projects.
The spokesman said it also shows the importance of Saudi Arabia as a rising hub for future investments.
Al-Sufyan said a special committee has been formed to look into the applications and will select the most capable firm to handle the key development project, which aims to serve the key goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
 

Topics: AL-KHOBAR Vision2030 Vision 2030

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
Saudi peak is a beacon of calm among the clouds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi peak is a beacon of calm among the clouds

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (Twitter)
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
  • There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudis leaving the Kingdom after March 31 will not require a COVID-19 vaccine to travel, a Saudi Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
“There is no condition that states one must be vaccinated to travel. Studies for this are still ongoing. This matter is related to the Kingdom. Other countries might be applying this, but there is no condition in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Health Passport is a unique service issued by the Health Ministry’s “Twakkalna” application in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and other entities. It is important that recipients of the vaccine have their appointments documented.
The ministry recorded 110 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 363,692.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest case count with 40 cases, while Makkah reported 31, and the Eastern Province and Madinah region saw 12 cases each. Hail, the Northern Border region and Al-Jouf recorded zero cases.

FASTFACTS

• The ministry recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

• The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks.

• There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.

There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.
There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.7 percent.
The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks after only four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,286.
More than 11.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,043 completed in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronaviirus

News of travel ban end leads Saudis to seek out flight options
Saudi Arabia
News of travel ban end leads Saudis to seek out flight options
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

