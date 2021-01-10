You are here

Jazan governor inspects progress of work on King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz visited the site of the new King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport project in Jazan. (SPA)
Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz visited the site of the new King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport project in Jazan. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2021
SPA

Jazan governor inspects progress of work on King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport

Jazan governor inspects progress of work on King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport
Updated 10 January 2021
SPA

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz on Saturday inspected the progress on the new King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport project in Jazan. He was briefed about the project. Upon completion, the new airport will have the capacity to handle 2.4 million passengers annually.

The governor reviewed other facilities for travelers.

Officials also updated the governor about the timeline for the completion of each facility within the project.

Huge development projects are currently underway in Jazan to promote tourism in the region, create job opportunities for Saudis and to improve the quality of life of citizens,

Recently, the governor inaugurated regional road projects worth more than $1 billion ($267 million).

The projects include roads leading to King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz housing development sites, agricultural roads and upgrades. They have a total combined length of 190 kilometers.

Topics: Jazan King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (Twitter)
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume

Saudi Health Ministry: Vaccine not required to travel when flights resume
  • There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382
Updated 10 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudis leaving the Kingdom after March 31 will not require a COVID-19 vaccine to travel, a Saudi Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
“There is no condition that states one must be vaccinated to travel. Studies for this are still ongoing. This matter is related to the Kingdom. Other countries might be applying this, but there is no condition in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Health Passport is a unique service issued by the Health Ministry’s “Twakkalna” application in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and other entities. It is important that recipients of the vaccine have their appointments documented.
The ministry recorded 110 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 363,692.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest case count with 40 cases, while Makkah reported 31, and the Eastern Province and Madinah region saw 12 cases each. Hail, the Northern Border region and Al-Jouf recorded zero cases.

FASTFACTS

• The ministry recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

• The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks.

• There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.

There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.
There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.7 percent.
The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks after only four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,286.
More than 11.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,043 completed in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronaviirus

