Jazan governor inspects progress of work on King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz on Saturday inspected the progress on the new King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz airport project in Jazan. He was briefed about the project. Upon completion, the new airport will have the capacity to handle 2.4 million passengers annually.

The governor reviewed other facilities for travelers.

Officials also updated the governor about the timeline for the completion of each facility within the project.

Huge development projects are currently underway in Jazan to promote tourism in the region, create job opportunities for Saudis and to improve the quality of life of citizens,

Recently, the governor inaugurated regional road projects worth more than $1 billion ($267 million).

The projects include roads leading to King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz housing development sites, agricultural roads and upgrades. They have a total combined length of 190 kilometers.