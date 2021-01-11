Abdullah Alhidari has worked as an associate professor of marketing at the College of Business, King Saud University (KSU) since 2015.

Before that, he was vice dean of quality and planning at KSU between 2017 and 2019. He also served as a consultant at the Ministry of Education for four years.

Alhidari is a board member of several important committees and associations. He is a board member of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and the Arts, Riyadh, and a member of the marketing committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He worked as director of the Research Center, College of Business, KSU between 2016 and 2017.

Alhidari has published several articles in global journals and has presented research papers at conferences.

He published an article in the Journal of Customer Behavior on the antecedents of electronic word-of-mouth (eWOM) interaction and purchase intention on social networking sites. He also published an article on the determinants of purchase intention in Saudi Arabia in the British Journal of Economics Management and Trade.

He presented a number of papers on brand trust, managing luxury brands in recessions and the impact of eWOM valence on value co-creation and purchase intention at the Society of Marketing Advances Conference.

Alhidari obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing from KSU. He completed an MBA at the University of Colorado, Denver in the US. Alhidari also earned a Ph.D. in marketing at the University of North Texas, US.