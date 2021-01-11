You are here

  • Home
  • Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia

Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia

Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia
1 / 3
The Kingdom will host the season’s opening for a third year in a row. (Supplied)
Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia
2 / 3
The track will be illuminated with low consumption LED lights to reduce energy consumption. (Supplied)
Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia
3 / 3
The remaining races will be confirmed in early 2021 after FIA World Motor Sport Council grants approval. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4gvds

Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia

Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia
  • The Kingdom will host the season’s opening for a third year in a row
  • The Diriyah E-Prix will start at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Feb. 26 and 27
Updated 11 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will host rounds 1 and 2 of Formula E’s maiden campaign in Riyadh’s historic Diriyah.
The Kingdom will host the season’s opening for a third year in a row.
The Diriyah E-Prix will start at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Feb. 26 and 27, while the remaining races will be confirmed in early 2021 after FIA World Motor Sport Council grants approval.
The track will be illuminated with low consumption LED lights to reduce energy consumption. 
The number of tickets this year will be limited by the coronavirus regulations and sales will start later in January, the date is yet to be revealed.
“In 2019 Diriyah played host to the opening round of season six, and it’s a privilege to welcome the championship back for its debut round again this season – albeit against different circumstances this year… Once again we will make sporting history by hosting the first ever night race in Formula E. Our ambition is to enable Saudi citizens to attend the race and enjoy it first-hand, and we’re working hard to ensure the location is safe and secure for fans to attend,” Chairman of The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal said.

Topics: Formula E Ad Diriyah

Related

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to bring a sense of normalcy to turbulent 2020 Formula 1 season
Sport
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to bring a sense of normalcy to turbulent 2020 Formula 1 season
Formula E to electrify Saudi streets with Diriyah night race
Sport
Formula E to electrify Saudi streets with Diriyah night race

Mohamed Salah donates oxygen tanks to hometown hospital battling COVID-19

Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has been praised after last week donating oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in his hometown Nagrig. (AFP/File Photos)
Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has been praised after last week donating oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in his hometown Nagrig. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Mohamed Salah donates oxygen tanks to hometown hospital battling COVID-19

Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has been praised after last week donating oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in his hometown Nagrig. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has been praised after last week donating oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in his hometown Nagrig. 

Hassan Bakr, head of the Nagrig Charity Association, told Egyptian press that Salah pledged to install a full oxygen tank at Basyoun Hospital to help coronavirus patients after learning that some hospitals were struggling to afford them leading to patients dying.   

Through his charity organization -- which was founded in 2017 --  Salah has made several donations to communities in Egypt. 

He established an ambulance station which he handed over to the Ambulance Authority in Al-Gharbia.

He also donated 50 million Egyptian pounds ($3.2 million) to the Cancer Institute in Cairo after it suffered damage after a car explosion in August 2019. 

The Liverpool striker’s organization also provides care to orphans, widows and the elderly, and monthly assistance to several families, serving almost 500 people.

The Egyptian forward has scored 16 goals in 23 appearances for the Premier League champions so far this campaign, with his latest strike coming in the 4-1 victory against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday.

Topics: football soccer Egypt Mohamed Salah Coronavirus

Related

Klopp sympathetic over ‘social pressure’ on Salah
Sport
Klopp sympathetic over ‘social pressure’ on Salah
Distancing ‘was maintained’ at wedding Salah attended before virus positive
Sport
Distancing ‘was maintained’ at wedding Salah attended before virus positive
Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19, doesn’t have any symptoms
Sport
Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19, doesn’t have any symptoms
Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah hailed a ‘hero’ after helping homeless man
Sport
Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah hailed a ‘hero’ after helping homeless man

Latest updates

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Saudi SAMA issues regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Mohamed Salah donates oxygen tanks to hometown hospital battling COVID-19
Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah has been praised after last week donating oxygen cylinders to help coronavirus patients in his hometown Nagrig. (AFP/File Photos)
Egypt inflation declines to 5.1% during 2020
Egypt inflation declines to 5.1% during 2020
Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials
Saudi’s futuristic new city will boost sustainability credentials

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.