Formula E returns to Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will host rounds 1 and 2 of Formula E’s maiden campaign in Riyadh’s historic Diriyah.
The Kingdom will host the season’s opening for a third year in a row.
The Diriyah E-Prix will start at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Feb. 26 and 27, while the remaining races will be confirmed in early 2021 after FIA World Motor Sport Council grants approval.
The track will be illuminated with low consumption LED lights to reduce energy consumption.
The number of tickets this year will be limited by the coronavirus regulations and sales will start later in January, the date is yet to be revealed.
“In 2019 Diriyah played host to the opening round of season six, and it’s a privilege to welcome the championship back for its debut round again this season – albeit against different circumstances this year… Once again we will make sporting history by hosting the first ever night race in Formula E. Our ambition is to enable Saudi citizens to attend the race and enjoy it first-hand, and we’re working hard to ensure the location is safe and secure for fans to attend,” Chairman of The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal said.
