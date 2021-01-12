You are here

What We Are Reading Today: What Is a Bird?

What We Are Reading Today: What Is a Bird?
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsj7a

Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What Is a Bird?

What We Are Reading Today: What Is a Bird?
Updated 12 January 2021
Arab News

Edited by Tony D. Williams

There are some 10,000 bird species in existence today, occupying every continent and virtually every habitat on Earth. 

The variety of bird species is truly astounding, from the tiny bee hummingbird to the large flightless ostrich, making birds one of the most diverse and successful animal groups on the planet. 

Taking you inside the extraordinary world of birds, What Is a Bird? explores all aspects of these remarkable creatures, providing an up-close look at their morphology, unique internal anatomy and physiology, fascinating and varied behavior, and ecology. 

It features hundreds of color illustrations and draws on a broad range of examples, from the familiar backyard sparrow to the most exotic birds of paradise. 

A must-have book for birders and armchair naturalists, What Is a Bird? is a celebration of the rich complexity of bird life. It is an absorbing and beautifully presented exploration of the natural history of birds.

Also, the book integrates physiological adaptations with ecology and behavior.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Topics: Books

