Bandar Mohammed Abuashi was recently appointed the general manager of the CEO’s executive office at the Saudi Tourism Authority.
Abuashi obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the Arab Open University in Riyadh. He received an executive master’s degree in the same field from Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.
He attended the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he successfully completed executive programs on corporate innovation, business process design for strategic management, and leading organizations and change. He also completed an executive program on sustainable business strategy at the Harvard Business School. Abuashi completed a similar program on managerial development from ESSEC Business School.
For nearly six months, beginning in June 2020, he worked as the general manager of the minister’s office at the Ministry of Tourism, where he oversaw end-to-end business operations, including strategic initiatives, public relations, partnerships, private office, scheduling, meeting arrangement, administrations, portfolio management and staff members with an aim to accomplish the ministry’s long- and short-term goals.
Abuashi served as the general manager of the executive’s office at the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) from March 2019 to May 2020. From 2011 to 2019, he worked as the CEO office director at the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), Jubail project. Four years before that, he was the manager for protocols and events at the RCJY, where he planned, organized and headed all events while providing protocol assistance to the executive management.
Abuashi, a certified performance management professional, worked as the head of industrial relations at the Jubail Technical Institute from 2004 to 2007. From 2002 to 2004, he was the owners’ representative at the InterContinental Hotels Group. For two years, beginning in 2002, he worked as the room division manager at IHG, and was its director for public relations from 1998 to 2000.
Abuashi, an accredited strategic management trainer, is a member of various local and international professional associations.
