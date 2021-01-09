You are here

Updated 10 January 2021
Farhan Al-Shammari is the secretary-general of the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE).

He has more than 19 years of experience in management, engineering and the supervision of lump sum turnkey and lump sum procurement built projects. His areas of expertise include petrochemicals, power generation, and industrial wastewater treatment.

He worked with Saudi Aramco between 2001 and 2014 and was a senior project engineer in Ras Tanura during this period. He worked on projects such as the Sadara Petrochemical Complex in Jubail, the Sanitary Wastewater Conveyance Project in Ras Tanura’s south terminal, and the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Project at the Ras Tanura refinery.

Prior to that he spent a year as a project engineer at Saudi Basic Industries Corp., working on the EG3 Expansion Project in Sharq, Jubail Industrial City.

He joined Al Arrab Contracting Co. Ltd after leaving Aramco in 2014. He was a general manager and program management office director at Naizak Global Engineering Systems in Dammam between 2015 and 2017.

Al-Shammari has been the SCE’s secretary-general since Nov. 2018 and is leading its plan to comply with government rules on regulating the Kingdom’s engineering profession.

He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minor in computer engineering and mathematics from New Mexico State University. He is also a licensed project management professional.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE)

Updated 10 January 2021
  • There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382
Rawan Radwan
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudis leaving the Kingdom after March 31 will not require a COVID-19 vaccine to travel, a Saudi Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
“There is no condition that states one must be vaccinated to travel. Studies for this are still ongoing. This matter is related to the Kingdom. Other countries might be applying this, but there is no condition in the Kingdom so far,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
The Health Passport is a unique service issued by the Health Ministry’s “Twakkalna” application in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and other entities. It is important that recipients of the vaccine have their appointments documented.
The ministry recorded 110 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 363,692.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest case count with 40 cases, while Makkah reported 31, and the Eastern Province and Madinah region saw 12 cases each. Hail, the Northern Border region and Al-Jouf recorded zero cases.

FASTFACTS

• The ministry recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

• The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks.

• There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.

There are now 2,024 active cases, 308 of which are in critical care.
There were 174 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 355,382. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 97.7 percent.
The Kingdom recorded one of its lowest death rates in weeks after only four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,286.
More than 11.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 37,043 completed in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronaviirus

