US Justice Department denies rumors of pardons for Capitol rioters

US Justice Department denies rumors of pardons for Capitol rioters
Updated 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

  • ‘The information circulating on social media … is inauthentic and should not be taken seriously’
  • Meanwhile right-wing social-media site Parler files lawsuit after Amazon withdraws web-hosting services
CHICAGO: Claims circulating on social media that US President Donald Trump plans to pardon suspects arrested over the storming of Congress on Jan. 6 are false, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Officials said charges have already been filed against several individuals, including a man accused of breaking into the offices of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The offices were vandalized and a number of items were taken, including her official podium.

“Please be advised that the information circulating on social media claiming to be from Acting Pardon Attorney Rosalind Sargent-Burns is inauthentic and should not be taken seriously,” a Justice Department spokesperson said.

“The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney does not have a social-media presence and is not involved in any efforts to pardon individuals or groups involved with the heinous acts that took place this week in and around the US Capitol.”

The latest person to be charged over last week’s riot in Washington is Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, who was arrested on Monday in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photographs widely circulated in the media and on social media showed a man said to be him sitting in Pelosi’s offices with his feet on a desk. He is due to appear in federal court on Tuesday and will be extradited to Washington this week.

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” said Jeffrey A. Rosen, acting attorney general of the United States. “Those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice.”

Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, said: “This case is just one in a number that demonstrate the brazen acts that were committed at the Capitol on Wednesday. My office is committed to prosecuting all individuals who participated in these abhorrent acts to the fullest extent of the law.”

Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington field office, said: “This arrest demonstrates to all individuals involved in the Jan. 6 incursion into the US Capitol that the FBI will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes, no matter your location. We thank the FBI Little Rock field office for their quick assistance in bringing this perpetrator to justice.”

Barnett is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public money, property or records. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison, though actual penalties for federal crimes are typically less severe than the maximum available.

Meanwhile Parler bosses said on Monday they are taking legal action after Amazon removed the social-media site from its hosting service, Amazon Web Services, on Sunday night. The action effectively removes it from the internet, unless it can find an alternative host.

Parler, which markets itself as an alternative to mainstream social-media sites such as Twitter and Facebook, is popular among Trump supporters and other conservative groups. Google and Apple had already removed it from their app stores amid a public outcry over the alleged role of some of the site’s members in the unrest in the Capitol.

Parler filed its lawsuit against Amazon in federal court in Seattle. It describes the decision to remove the site from its hosting services as “the equivalent of pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support,” and demands that Amazon Web Services immediately restores them.

Trump’s accounts on Twitter and Facebook were suspended indefinitely in the aftermath of the riot in Washington as he faced accusations that he played a part in inciting the violence. This prompted more of his supporters to switch to alternative social-media sites — such as Parler, MeWe and Idobbinate — that are considered more conservative and promote their opposition to the perceived censorship by mainstream social-media sites of right-wing views.
 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, center, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow. (AP)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal that ended the conflict.
A Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement in November halted the six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous enclave and surrounding areas, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan.
But tensions persist, with sporadic fighting, prisoners of war continuing to be held by both sides, and disagreements over how a prospective new transport corridor cutting through the region will work.
The enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but both ethnic Armenians and Azeris regard it as part of their historic homelands and fought a much bigger war in the 1990s over it that left tens of thousands dead.

In opening remarks in the Kremlin, Putin said the November cease-fire deal, which saw Moscow deploy peacekeepers to the region, was being implemented.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev did not shake hands, only exchanging curt greetings as they sat down at an oval table opposite Putin.

Rising influence
The cease-fire deal sparked protests in Yerevan against Pashinyan whom protesters accused of bungling the war. He has since faced pressure from opponents to step down, something he has resisted.
Aliyev has cast the war victory at home as a historic righting of wrongs, something Armenia rejects, and held a victory parade last month with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
For Russia, the conflict highlighted the rising influence of Azeri ally Turkey in the South Caucasus, part of the former Soviet Union that Moscow has traditionally seen as its own sphere of influence.
But by brokering the deal and getting Russian peacekeepers on the ground, Putin has thwarted a stronger Turkish presence for now while expanding Moscow’s own military footprint.
Dmitry Trenin, a political analyst for the Moscow Carnegie Center, said the Kremlin hoped that Monday’s talks would allow it to reaffirm its influence in the region.
“(The) peacekeeping function is Moscow’s advantage in its competitive relationship with Ankara,” Trenin wrote on Twitter.

