Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) appointed Olayan Mohammed Alwetaid as the group chief executive officer, starting March 28, 2021.

Alwetaid worked at Saudi Aramco before joining STC, and holds more than 20 years of experience, the firm said in a statement to Tadawul.

Most recently Alwetaid was the senior VP of Consumer Business Unit at STC, and prior to that he was the CEO of stc Bahrain. He heads the boards of several stc subsidiaries such as Channels, Intigral, and Contact Center Co. (CCC).

He is also the vice chairman of the board of directors of STCPay and the chairman of several committees related to the mentioned boards.

Alwetaid holds a bachelor in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and has certifications in the field of ICT, leadership and strategic planning, the statement said.

In November 2020, stc board of directors accepted CEO Nasser Al Nasser’s resignation for personal reasons, effective March 28, 2021, according to data available with Argaam.