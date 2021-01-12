You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO

Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO

Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO
Olayan Mohammed Alwetaid, group chief executive officer of STC. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxazg

Updated 11 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO

Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO
  • Alwetaid worked at Saudi Aramco before joining STC
  • He holds more than 20 years of experience
Updated 11 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) appointed Olayan Mohammed Alwetaid as the group chief executive officer, starting March 28, 2021.

Alwetaid worked at Saudi Aramco before joining STC, and holds more than 20 years of experience, the firm said in a statement to Tadawul.

Most recently Alwetaid was the senior VP of Consumer Business Unit at STC, and prior to that he was the CEO of stc Bahrain. He heads the boards of several stc subsidiaries such as Channels, Intigral, and Contact Center Co. (CCC).

He is also the vice chairman of the board of directors of STCPay and the chairman of several committees related to the mentioned boards.

Alwetaid holds a bachelor in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and has certifications in the field of ICT, leadership and strategic planning, the statement said.

In November 2020, stc board of directors accepted CEO Nasser Al Nasser’s resignation for personal reasons, effective March 28, 2021, according to data available with Argaam.

Topics: Saudi Telecom STC Saudi Telecom Co. (STC)

Related

Saudi Telecom Company announces CEO resignation, share buyback
Business & Economy
Saudi Telecom Company announces CEO resignation, share buyback
Special Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom
Business & Economy
Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom

6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 12 January 2021
Argaam

6 things to watch on Tadawul today

6 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 12 January 2021
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

  1. Advanced Petrochemical Co. reported an estimated net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 596 million for fiscal year 2020, down 22% year-on-year (YoY).
  2. Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) received the initial ruling issued by Riyadh Commercial Court, rejecting the case against the former board of directors of Tabuk Fisheries Co.
  3. Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. accepted the resignation of independent board member, Fahad Bin Saad Al-Sheaibi.
  4. The Mediterranean & Gulf Cooperative Insurance & Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) received the certification of Sharia compliance by Shariyah Review Bureau.
  5. Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. concluded an agreement with Argaam Investments Co. to design an investor relations (IR) web page on its website and launch a special IR mobile app for Android and iOS smartphones.
  6. Brent crude on Tuesday gained $1.61 to reach $55.99 per barrel. WTI crude also increased $1.41 to reach $52.24/bbl.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Brent crude

Related

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Latest updates

Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO
Saudi Telecom appoints Olayan Alwetaid as group CEO
Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq: Foreign powers use Iraq as a proxy battlefield
Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq: Foreign powers use Iraq as a proxy battlefield
Pompeo to accuse Iran of Al-Qaeda links in Tuesday speech
Pompeo to accuse Iran of Al-Qaeda links in Tuesday speech
Negotiations continue between South Korea and Iran over release of tanker
Negotiations continue between South Korea and Iran over release of tanker
6 things to watch on Tadawul today
6 things to watch on Tadawul today

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.