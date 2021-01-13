You are here

'Uber of Saudi Arabia's online gifting industry' sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic

‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic
Hatem Kameli CEO and founder of Resal. (Supplied)
Resal is a digital platform specialized in facilitating and simplifying the gifting experience and allows users to order a range of gifts, such as flowers, chocolate and other accessories and gifts. (Supplied)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  Startup Resal delivers to over 40 Saudi cities, planning expansion across GCC in 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Resal – a startup often referred to as “the Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry” – reported a 1,500 percent year-on-year increase in sales last year, as workers stuck at home as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic embraced e-commerce portals.

“I think during the pandemic, the e-commerce and the digital products and services helped a lot of people to survive, to send a reward and gifts, to help people educate their child and help us to deliver food and even medicine or health (services),” Hatem Kameli CEO and founder of Resal, told Arab News.

However, he said the move to online had already begun before the virus outbreak and the health crisis had only helped to drive its acceleration. “Their behavior had changed even before the pandemic. The pandemic helped to explain the impact of e-commerce and digital startups.”

Resal is a digital platform specialized in facilitating and simplifying the gifting experience and allows users to order a range of gifts, such as flowers, chocolate, and other items.

It had a soft launch in Jeddah in September 2016 and officially started operations in February 2017. “Since that time, we developed a lot of technologies and developed infrastructure to be ready for any scalability opportunity, any opportunity in the market to scale, to grow, and to catch the market share,” Kameli added.

The company currently delivers to 40 Saudi cities and is planning to expand outside the Kingdom this year.

“We are planning to expand our services in more GCC countries. We launched last year in Kuwait and Bahrain and we are planning to expand our services to the UAE and other GCC countries, and if we reached that, then we will expand more to Cairo and Alexandria, in Egypt,” he said.

With customers at home, the company enjoyed a 1,500 percent surge in orders and also expanded its network to include prominent partners such as Jarir, Careem, Mrsool, Al-Nahdi pharmacy, Landmark Group, and more than 300 suppliers and partners throughout the region.

In order to capitalize on this growth, it is also aiming to introduce new services for businesses and launch a new e-gift service, as well as having other projects in the works.

Kameli said social distancing and increased hygiene measures had not heavily impacted on overall costs, but the company had witnessed a drop in revenue in April.

“I don’t think it impacted because we are a small team and they understand the situation and we didn’t decrease the cost but the pandemic – especially in April – impacted the revenue side. We dropped in revenue, but we changed everything to be realigned and to grow again, especially in May, June, and July.

“We didn’t change the operation model, but we did some optimization to be more efficient to reach our objectives,” he added.

The company raised funding in two rounds, the first in January 2018 and the second in June 2019, and another bid for funding is planned later this year.

On the potential of a stock market listing, Kameli said: “It is the dream of any entrepreneur or any startup to enable people to buy and sell through their stock and shares.”

Resal’s success can be put down to Saudi consumers’ embracing of e-commerce and online shopping and the dominance of digital payments in the Kingdom.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, economist and secretary-general of the media and banking awareness committee for Saudi banks, recently told Arab News that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020, while cash withdrawals from ATMs and other payment points fell 30 percent over the same period.

At the same time, the value of digital payments rose 24.1 percent last year to around SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), as the number of payment points jumped 70 percent throughout the year.

Evidence of the growing preference for e-commerce over cash was seen during the Black Friday sales late last year. A survey carried out by advertising platform Criteo of 900 Saudi online consumers found that around 40 percent of respondents said they planned to buy more products online, with household products, groceries, and beauty and hygiene items proving most popular.

Overall, the research found that 58 percent of Saudi respondents were more comfortable shopping online in 2020 than in-store.

Topics: Uber Resal

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares
Reuters

  Consumer spending contracted 2.3 percent in year-on-year terms last month, the biggest drop since June when most of the economy was still in lockdown, Barclaycard says
Reuters

LONDON: British consumer spending fell in December at the fastest rate in six months, with restaurants especially hard hit by a resurgence of coronavirus cases, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Payment card provider Barclaycard said consumer spending contracted 2.3 percent in year-on-year terms last month, the biggest drop since June when most of the economy was still in lockdown.

Spending fell by 65 percent in restaurants, the survey showed.

By contrast, spending on groceries soared — something also reported in another survey on Tuesday published by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade body.

December had brought some optimism with the beginning of the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

But vaccinations started too late to stop a surge in cases which earlier this month prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a new, tougher lockdown. This will last until at least mid-February and economists think it will tip Britain back into recession.

“Changing restrictions continue to have an impact on our spending habits — which was particularly acute across the high-street and hospitality sectors in December, with restaurants ... hardest hit,” said Raheel Ahmed, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, part of Barclays.

The BRC survey — which only covers spending in major retail chains, rather than overall consumer spending — showed retail spending increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, driven by groceries and following a 0.9 percent rise in November.

For 2020 as a whole spending in stores fell 0.3 percent, the weakest reading since records started 25 years ago and one which masked a sharp split between grocery stores, where spending rose 5.4 percent, and other retailers where sales fell 5.0 percent.

“Christmas offered little respite for these retailers, as many shops were forced to shut during the peak trading period,” said Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive.

Topics: consumer spending United Kingdom

