Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fly to Russia despite risks

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny poses with his wife and children in this image taken from an Instagram video he released on Dec. 31, 2020. (Navalny Instagram account via AP)
  • Alexei Navalny was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after an alleged an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent
MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he would fly back to Russia on Jan. 17 from Germany where he has been recovering after being poisoned, shrugging off potential legal risks that could see him jailed.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.
Russian authorities deny any involvement in the incident.
“It was never a question of whether to return or not. Simply because I never left. I ended up in Germany after arriving in an intensive care box for one reason: they tried to kill me,” Navalny wrote on Instagram.
“(President Vladimir Putin’s) servants are acting as usual by fabricating new criminal cases against me. But I’m not interested in what they’re going to do to me. Russia is my country, Moscow is my city and I miss it,” he wrote.
Navalny said he had probably almost fully recovered his health.
His announcement came a day after court documents showed Russian authorities had asked a court to jail him for allegedly breaking the terms of a suspended sentence for what he says was a politically-motivated conviction.
Russia’s Federal Prison Service (FSIN) last month ordered Navalny to immediately fly back, and to report at a Moscow office or be jailed if he failed to return in time.
He and his allies have accused Russian authorities of trying to scare him from returning ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held in September.
Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and has denied trying to harm him. The Kremlin has said Navalny is free to return to Russia at any time like any other Russian citizen.

  • Hoang Lam Phuc part of a group of 12 captured at sea in August 2020 by Chinese authorities as they tried to flee Hong Kong
HONG KONG: One of the Hong Kong people detained in China last year for illegal border crossing appeared in one of the city’s courts on Wednesday to hear charges of arson and possession of offensive weapons related to the anti-government protests of 2019.
Hoang Lam Phuc, 17, for whom dozens gathered outside the court to show their support, was part of a group of 12 captured at sea in August 2020 by Chinese authorities as they tried to flee Hong Kong on a speedboat believed to be bound for Taiwan.
Hoang and another minor were returned by China to Hong Kong on Dec. 30 while the other 10 were sentenced by a court in the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen to between seven months and three years in jail for illegally crossing the border.
Their virtual incommunicado detention has drawn condemnation from rights groups and the West at a time of growing fears about the city’s high degree of autonomy.
Authorities have denied family and lawyers access to the 12, insisting they be represented by officially appointed lawyers. China has said their “legitimate rights” have been protected and their case was handled according to the law.
All of the 12 had faced charges in Hong Kong linked to an anti-government protest movement, including rioting and violation of a contentious national security law that China imposed in June 2020.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms not seen on the mainland, including freedom of speech and assembly. Democracy activists complain that Communist Party rulers in Beijing are whittling away at those freedoms, a charge China rejects.
Hoang, who did not apply for bail, is remanded in custody and his case will resume on Feb. 26. Prosecutors are looking into whether to press further charges, including absconding and conspiracy to aid criminals.

