Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault

Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault
Hashem Abedi, left, and Ahmed Hassan have been charged with assault. (Police Handouts)
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault

Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault
  • Brother of Manchester bomber and London train bomber charged with assaulting officer at Belmarsh high-security prison
  • Hashem Abedi was last year jailed for life for playing an “integral part” in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: The brother of the 2017 Manchester suicide bomber, and an Iraqi asylum seeker behind a botched London Underground train bombing, have been charged with assaulting a prison officer, police said Wednesday.
Hashem Abedi, 23, whose brother Salman killed 22 people in the Manchester concert bombing, and Ahmed Hassan, 21, who injured 30 people in his rush-hour attack in the capital later the same year, were charged over a May 2020 incident at Belmarsh high-security prison.
Abedi, who was last year jailed for life for playing an “integral part” in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert, also faces charges for assaulting a second prison officer at the jail in southeast London.
Prosecutors also charged a third man, Muhammed Saeed, 22, with assault for his alleged involvement in the prison attack.
The trio will appear at a London magistrates’ court on April 7.
Abedi was convicted of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions at a trial that ended in March last year, after one of the worst terror attacks on British soil.
The Daesh group-inspired suicide bombing committed by Salman Abedi happened among crowds of mostly young people leaving the concert at the Manchester Arena.
The youngest victim was aged just eight. Others included parents who had come to pick up their children.
Hassan was found guilty in March 2018 of attempted murder over the botched bombing at Parsons Green underground station in southwest London the previous September.
He left the improvised bucket bomb filled with screwdrivers, knives, nuts, bolts and TATP explosives in a carriage carrying 93 passengers but it only partially exploded.
Hassan, who arrived in Britain in October 2015, had alighted from the train at the previous stop.

UK registers daily record of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths

UK registers daily record of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

UK registers daily record of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths

UK registers daily record of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths
  • The latest figures take the number of deaths to 84,767, among the highest in Europe alongside Italy
  • The government has warned it will start to get tough with people flouting stay-at-home restrictions
Updated 13 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday announced another 1,564 virus fatalities, a daily record and the first time the death toll has passed 1,500 in a 24-hour period during the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest figures take the number of deaths to 84,767, among the highest in Europe alongside Italy.
Meanwhile the UK registered another 47,525 new infections — a drop on the same day last week, when health officials recorded 62,322 cases.
The total number of cases since the crisis began early last year climbed to 3,211,576.
England is in the midst of its third national lockdown, with schools shuttered and people ordered to stay at home, as a more contagious virus variant has contributed to a surge in cases in recent months.
Similar restrictions are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where devolved administrations are in charge of health policies.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday that, although it was “early days,” the latest round of lockdown measures and the regional tiered restrictions that preceded them were “starting to show signs of some effect.”
But the government has warned it will start to get tough with people flouting stay-at-home restrictions, with evidence some are ignoring the measures.
Johnson has set a target of having 15 million of the elderly and most vulnerable people vaccinated by mid-February, as a way of getting the country back to normality.

