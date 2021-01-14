You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone

Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone

Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone
The volume of merchandise traded between the US and Bahrain reached $2.45 million in 2019, with an additional $1.5 billion in services. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnsys

Updated 14 January 2021
Asharq

Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone

Bahrain, US sign deal to establish commercial zone
  • The US and Bahrain will promote the zone as a regional hub for trade, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution among American companies in Bahrain, the GCC, and beyond
Updated 14 January 2021
Asharq

DUBAI: The Bahraini Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism and the US Department of Commerce on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral business by establishing an American trade zone in Bahrain.

The new zone is aimed at boosting economic, commercial, and industrial cooperation between the two countries, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Under the terms of the MoU, the US and Bahrain will promote the zone as a regional hub for trade, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution among American companies in Bahrain, the GCC, and beyond.

The inking of the MoU will further reinforce the partnership between the two nations, which have a long history of solid economic and security cooperation.

The volume of merchandise traded between the US and Bahrain reached $2.45 million in 2019, with an additional $1.5 billion in services, according to 2020 statistics.

Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, said: “The availability of economic opportunities in our region is an ideal opportunity for American companies to invest and expand their business by establishing the US trade zone in Bahrain.”

He noted that the deal would usher in wider horizons for strengthening joint trade relations, in accordance with the advantages of a free trade agreement between the two countries.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross highlighted the importance of Bahrain as a strategic and commercial partner of the US and said that the platform would maintain stability and ensure the progress of American trade in the Gulf region.

“The signing of this MoU comes to reinforce this common commitment and the close relationship between the two countries,” he added.

Topics: Bahrain-US

Related

In Bahrain, US to launch economic part of Mideast peace plan amid skepticism
Middle-East
In Bahrain, US to launch economic part of Mideast peace plan amid skepticism
US-Bahrain food export agreement signed
Business & Economy
US-Bahrain food export agreement signed

UAE aims to boost number of generic drugs manufactured in the country

UAE aims to boost number of generic drugs manufactured in the country
Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

UAE aims to boost number of generic drugs manufactured in the country

UAE aims to boost number of generic drugs manufactured in the country
  • More than 6,000 non-branded medicines are available in the country; 16 factories manufacture pharmaceuticals and medical items
  • The cost of generic drugs is up to 60 percent lower than that of their branded equivalents, health official says
Updated 14 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The number of generic medicines and drugs available in the UAE now totals 6,176, according to the Emirati Ministry of Health and Prevention. Sixteen factories are involved in the production of pharmaceuticals and medical items in the country.

“Such numbers clearly reflect the flexible and attractive legislation and investment environment, and the availability of experiences, research capabilities, initiatives and incentives that help establish competitive medical and pharmaceutical industries,” the ministry said in a statement issued by WAM, the UAE’s state news agency.

“The provision of generic drugs enables patients to receive appropriate and affordable treatment, owing to the lower costs of these medicines by 60 percent compared (with) branded medicines,” said Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, the assistant undersecretary of the ministry’s Public Health Policy and Licensing.

He added that the UAE is keen to further expand the number of generic drugs manufactured in the country, especially in light of travel and trade restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Indian market-research company IMARC, the generic drug market in the Gulf Cooperation Council area was worth at $3.94 billion in 2020, and Saudi Arabia was the single largest market in the region.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pharmaceuticals generic drugs

Related

Pharmaceutical factory Julphar inaugurated at KAEC
Corporate News
Pharmaceutical factory Julphar inaugurated at KAEC
Aurobindo to build pharmaceutical factory in KAEC
Corporate News
Aurobindo to build pharmaceutical factory in KAEC

Latest updates

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets ‘dangerous’ precedent
Twitter chief says Trump ban sets ‘dangerous’ precedent
Jordan’s new government wins vote of confidence
Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh. (AFP file photo)
COVID-19 deaths soar in Iran as regime pursue nuclear arms
COVID-19 deaths soar in Iran as regime pursue nuclear arms
US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries
US sanctions controversial deputy of Iraqi paramilitaries
Majority of US House votes to impeach Trump for second time
A bipartisan majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Donald Trump seven days from the end of his term. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.