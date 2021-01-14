You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 deaths soar in Iran as regime pursues nuclear arms

COVID-19 deaths soar in Iran as regime pursues nuclear arms

A helicopter lands on Makran logistics vessel during a short-range missile drill by the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 13, 2021. (Iranian Army photo via AP)
1 / 3
An Iranian Navy warship is seen during a short-range missile drill by the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 13, 2021. (Iranian Army photo via AP)
2 / 3
An Iranian Navy warship is seen during a short-range missile drill by the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 13, 2021. (Iranian Army photo via AP)
Troops alight from a helicopter on the Makran logistics vessel during a short-range missile drill drill by the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 13, 2021. (Iranian Army via AP)
3 / 3
Troops alight from a helicopter on the Makran logistics vessel during a short-range missile drill drill by the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 13, 2021. (Iranian Army via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pakn

Updated 16 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

COVID-19 deaths soar in Iran as regime pursues nuclear arms

COVID-19 deaths soar in Iran as regime pursues nuclear arms
  • Opposition group says 201,000 people have died; this is almost four times the official total and the highest per-capita death rate in the world
  • US and European nations urged to take a tough stance against Tehran is response to its nuclear ambitions and ‘crimes against humanity’
Updated 16 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Deaths from COVID-19 in Iran have exceeded 201,000, Paris-based opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said on Wednesday. If their estimate is accurate, it means the country has the highest per-capita fatality rate in the world by far.

The figure is almost four times the Iranian government’s official tally. Senior doctors in the country have previously warned that the true total is likely to be much higher than official figures suggest.

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the NCRI, described the soaring death toll as a catastrophe. She said it is a direct result of the Iranian regime’s response to US sanctions and international calls to abandon its nuclear-research program. She added that the situation will get worse as a result of the announcement last week by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that he is banning the import of COVID-19 vaccines produced in the US and UK, on the grounds that they are “untrustworthy.”

“Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have sent the Iranian people to the killing fields of Coronavirus, (and) by banning the import of vaccines they are creating even a bigger disaster,” Rajavi said.

Ali Safavi, a member of the NCRI’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said the regime is taking advantage of the presidential transition in the US and fecklessness in Europe to deny the Iranian people access to vaccines as a means of controlling and punishing them.

“This puts the people of Iran at tremendous risk and is a crime against humanity,” he said. “It goes to show that Khamenei wants to use the coronavirus crisis as a barrier against another uprising like the one we saw in 2009.

“Otherwise, why would he prevent the import of vaccines? After all, Khamenei had no problem purchasing weaponry and other goods from the US and Europe in years past, because those purchases served his purposes.”

Safavi added that the regime in Tehran spent more than $25 billion on Airbus and Boeing planes from Europe and the US under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, but now refuses to buy the COVID-19 vaccines offered by biotech companies Moderna and Pfizer.

“The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran has surpassed 201,000, which is a staggering figure in the sense that Iran ranks first in terms of per-capita fatalities,” he said.

“Alongside this the regime has refused to provide any meaningful financial assistance to the millions of Iranians who have lost their jobs and cannot go to work because of the (pandemic). It is a crime against humanity and I think it is high time for the international community to get involved and do something about it.”

Iran’s ruling mullahs are also exploiting the shift in power in Washington to pursue their ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon, Safavi said.

“Anticipating (the arrival of the Biden administration on) January 20 they have upped the ante, saying they are now enriching uranium to a purity of up to 20 percent, which is a clear violation of the terms of the Iran nuclear deal,” he added. “So all of the provocative actions they have been taking is nuclear blackmail, in an attempt to force the Europeans and the US to jump (back) into the JCPOA once the new administration takes office next week.”

The Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reintroduced tough sanctions on Tehran. President-elect Joe Biden has indicated that he might return to the deal.

Safavi said that the Iranian regime continues to develop its nuclear research program and its weapons industry.

“The European countries and the US should draw a line in the sand and say that Iran does not have a right to enrich uranium,” he added.

He also called on the US and EU to join forces to demand immediate action from Tehran, including: granting full access to International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, to military sites in particular; halting all nuclear-research activities; ending their nuclear missile expansion program; abandoning their efforts to destabilize other nations in the region. He also called for an end to the continued repression and violence by the Mullahs targeting their own people, and the continued executions of opponents.

“The regime uses executions as a means to instill an atmosphere of terror and repression inside the country,” Safavi said. “We also feel the EU and the US should begin addressing one of the most heinous crimes that was perpetrated by this regime: the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.”

In calling for a tough international stance against Tehran by world powers, he said: “No amount of political and economic concessions to this regime will moderate its behavior.”

He added that the World Health Organization must “internationalize this issue and hold the regime accountable” for denying its people access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“So long as you remain silent, so long as you do not take any action, that will only embolden the mullahs to continue their policies — and of course the primary victims of this policy are the people of Iran, who are suffering every day. More and more Iranians are dying,” Safavi said.

 

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Enter


keywords
Topics: Iran nuclear w COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Iran works on uranium metal for reactor fuel in new breach of nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iran works on uranium metal for reactor fuel in new breach of nuclear deal
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and 16 entities
Middle-East
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and 16 entities

Yemen’s interior says ballistic missiles used to attack Aden airport

Yemen’s interior says ballistic missiles used to attack Aden airport
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen’s interior says ballistic missiles used to attack Aden airport

Yemen’s interior says ballistic missiles used to attack Aden airport
  • They were launched from a site 100 kilometer away from the airport
  • The Ministry said “Iranian and Lebanese experts” are behind the missiles
Updated 14 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Yemeni Interior Ministry said the missile which were used to attack Aden’s airport last month were ballistic, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
They were launched from a site 100 kilometer away from the airport, in Houthi-controlled areas, the report added.
The Ministry said “Iranian and Lebanese experts” are behind the missiles which were used in the attack.
On Dec. 30, a deadly rocket attack  shook Aden airport moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen’s cabinet arrived on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. 
No one has claimed responsibility. But the Yemeni government promptly accused Houthi rebels and their backers, the Iranian government, of being behind the airport attack and a drone assault on the Mashiq Palace in Aden shortly after the prime minister and his Cabinet were transferred there. 
Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said the deadly blast was carried out using three precision-guided missiles.
Houthi officials have denied being behind the attack and have sought to blame unspecified groups in the Arab-led coalition. Houthi leaders have not offered any evidence or answered requests for comment.

Topics: Yemen Aden Airport

Related

Saudi cabinet welcomes US plan to designate Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet welcomes US plan to designate Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization
Saudi cabinet welcomes US plan to designate Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet welcomes US plan to designate Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist organization

Latest updates

Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced
Thai police arrest student after king’s portraits defaced
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
German economy shrank 5% in pandemic year 2020
COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least 5 months, UK study finds
COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least 5 months, UK study finds
Russia’s FM Lavrov: working with Saudi Arabia to run 3rd trial of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik in the Kingdom
Russia’s FM Lavrov: working with Saudi Arabia to run 3rd trial of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik in the Kingdom
WhatsApp scrambles as users in big Indian market fret over privacy
WhatsApp scrambles as users in big Indian market fret over privacy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.