Coronavirus fails to deter India's massive Ganges pilgrimage
A Hindu holyman reads at a ghat of the River Ganges ahead of their religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 13, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • Up to one million people were expected in the city of Haridwar for the first day of the pilgrimage
  • Taking a dip in the Ganges is considered a sacred rite by Hindus, who come from across India and beyond its borders to participate
AFP

HARIDWAR: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims descended on the banks of the Ganges river Thursday trusting in faith rather than masks to shield them against the coronavirus pandemic during the giant Kumbh Mela festival.
Up to one million people were expected in the city of Haridwar for the first day of the pilgrimage, even though India has the world’s second highest number of cases, more than 10 million, and has recorded more than 150,000 deaths.
Most of the hordes, aged between three and over 80, who walked into the revered but freezing river in the morning mist did not have masks and social distancing was an organizational nightmare.
Senior police official Senthil Avoodai K. Raj, who predicted between 500,000 and one million people would enter the city on the day, said that thousands of thousands of security forces in the crowds were trying to tell people to wear masks. He added that fines could be imposed for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
“The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions,” said organizer Siddharth Chakrapani.
“I’m sure Maa Ganga will take care of their safety,” he added, referring to the Hindu goddess of forgiveness and purification.
According to Hindu mythology, gods and demons fought a war over a sacred pitcher containing the nectar of immortality. Drops fell at four different locations, which now alternate as hosts for the immense gatherings.
Kumbh Mela is recognized as a cultural heritage by UNESCO, and its last edition — in Allahabad in 2019 — attracted around 55 million people over 48 days.
This year Haridwar is the host, and several million people are expected to throng the holy city in the northern state of Uttarakhand state over seven weeks.

Taking a dip in the Ganges is considered a sacred rite by Hindus, who come from across India and beyond its borders to participate.
“Its tradition. People eagerly wait for the Kumbh, waiting to take a bath. Yes, there is a pandemic but people will come because of tradition. People are coming from very far away,” said 53-year-old Inderaj Singh.
Uma Rani’s job of putting colored ‘tilak’ marks on the foreheads of pilgrims took a huge hit during the pandemic as visitor numbers to Haridwar collapsed. The 42-year-old hoped the Kumbh Mela would bring new business.
“I only work for two hours in the evening and earn around two hundred rupees ($2.50). The tourists make this town — without them there’s nothing. I feed my children with whatever Ganga maa gives me,” she said.
Holy men known as sadhus — boasting flamboyant dreadlocks and smoking cannabis — are a regular feature at the Kumbh Mela, camping by the river and offering blessings to those who come for the holy immersion.
The river banks teemed with pilgrims and vendors while families laid out plastic sheets to put their belongings on while they took turns to plunge in the river.
Most were oblivious to the threat of coronavirus.
“India is not like Europe... when it comes to immunity we are better,” said 50-year-old Sanjay Sharma.
“It’s really sad to see people not gathering at Kumbh in the same numbers as they would earlier — just because of a sneeze or a cough.
“The greatest truth on earth is death. What’s the point of living with fear?“
Other religious festivals are also being celebrated across India, including the Gangasagar Hindu gathering near Kolkata where officials expect around 15,000 people.
Madurai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu is due to host a bull-chasing carnival known as Jallikattu, where revellers grab hold of the beasts’ horns as they run through crowds of people.
While India’s new coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen dramatically in recent weeks, experts warn a new wave of coronavirus could hit the world’s second most populous country.

Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
AP

  • Scientists suspect the virus that has killed 1.9 million people since late 2019 jumped to humans from bats or other animals
  • The coronavirus’s exact origin may never be traced because viruses change quickly
AP

WUHAN, China: A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.
The 10-member team sent to Wuhan by the World Health Organization was approved by President Xi Jinping’s government after months of diplomatic wrangling that prompted an unusual public complaint by the head of the WHO.
Scientists suspect the virus that has killed 1.9 million people since late 2019 jumped to humans from bats or other animals, most likely in China’s southwest. The ruling Communist Party, stung by complaints it allowed the disease to spread, says the virus came from abroad, possibly on imported seafood, but scientists reject that.
CGTN, the English-language channel of state broadcaster CCTV, reported the WHO team’s arrival. The members include virus and other experts from the United States, Australia, Germany, Japan, Britain, Russia, the Netherlands, Qatar and Vietnam.
A government spokesman said this week they will “exchange views” with Chinese scientists but gave no indication whether they would be allowed to gather evidence.
They will undergo a two-week quarantine as well as a throat swab test and an antibody test for COVID-19, according to a post on CGTN’s official Weibo account. They are to start working with Chinese experts via video conference while in quarantine.
China rejected demands for an international investigation after the Trump administration blamed Beijing for the virus’s spread, which plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s.
After Australia called in April for an independent inquiry, Beijing retaliated by blocking imports of Australian beef, wine and other goods.
One possibility is that a wildlife poacher might have passed the virus to traders who carried it to Wuhan, one of the WHO team members, zoologist Peter Daszak of the US group EcoHealth Alliance, told the Associated Press in November.
A single visit by scientists is unlikely to confirm the virus’s origins; pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir is typically an exhaustive endeavor that takes years of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.
“The government should be very transparent and collaborative,” said Shin-Ru Shih, director at the Research Center for Emerging Viral Infections at Taiwan’s Chang Gung University.
The Chinese government has tried to stir confusion about the virus’s origin. It has promoted theories, with little evidence, that the outbreak might have started with imports of tainted seafood, a notion rejected by international scientists and agencies.
“The WHO will need to conduct similar investigations in other places,” an official of the National Health Commission, Mi Feng, said Wednesday.
Some of the WHO team were en route to China a week ago but had to turn back after Beijing announced they hadn’t received valid visas.
That might have been a “bureaucratic bungle,” but the incident “raises the question if the Chinese authorities were trying to interfere,” said Adam Kamradt-Scott, a health expert at the University of Sydney.
A possible focus for investigators is the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the city where the outbreak began. One of China’s top virus research labs, it built an archive of genetic information about bat coronaviruses after the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.
According to WHO’s published agenda for its origins research, there are no plans to assess whether there might have been an accidental release of the coronavirus at the Wuhan lab, as some American politicians, including President Donald Trump, have claimed.
A “scientific audit” of Institute records and safety measures would be a “routine activity,” said Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh. He said that depends on how willing Chinese authorities are to share information.
“There’s a big element of trust here,” Woolhouse said.
An AP investigation found the government-imposed controls on research into the outbreak and bars scientists from speaking to reporters.
The coronavirus’s exact origin may never be traced because viruses change quickly, said Woolhouse.
Although it may be challenging to find precisely the same COVID-19 virus in animals as in humans, discovering closely related viruses might help explain how the disease first jumped from animals and clarify what preventive measures are needed to avoid future epidemics.
Scientists should focus instead on making a “comprehensive picture” of the virus to help respond to future outbreaks, Woolhouse said.
“Now is not the time to blame anyone,” Shih said. “We shouldn’t say, it’s your fault.”

