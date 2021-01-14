You are here

PIF aims to grow to $2 trillion from $400bn by 2030: governor

The Public Investment Fund’s foreign investments have financial and other objectives to support the economy. (AFP file photo)
Argaam

  • PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent
Argaam

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns 67 percent stake in Lucid Motors with an investment worth $1.3 billion, governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in a statement to CNBC Arabia.
Al-Rumayyan indicated that the fund’s foreign investments have financial and other objectives to support the economy.
PIF’s investment outlook is long-term, with foreign investments currently representing between 25 percent and 30 percent, compared to 2 percent in 2016, he added.
The governor said that the fund is one of the largest investors in technology, and seeks to invest in projects within the Kingdom, stressing that the government is a main supporter of its projects.
The size of PIF is currently about $400 billion, and the fund aims to reach $2 trillion in 2030, he pointed out.
Speaking about local investments, Al-Rumayyan said that the fund has excellent stakes in many companies in the Saudi market, as it owns approximately 34 percent of the volume on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
Moreover, increasing its share in ACWA Power came due to the importance of renewable energy in the agenda of the fund and the government in general.
PIF is the single and largest shareholder in NEOM, Al-Rumayyan said, clarifying that the project is not only a real estate development but rather a complete financial, technical and social system.
The project will depend on 14 different sectors, including energy, water, transport, food, manufacturing, media, entertainment and culture, in addition to technology, tourism, sports, design, construction, services in general, health services, welfare and education.
NEOM aspires to form partnerships in each of these sectors with entrepreneurs as well as local and international companies, Al-Rumayyan emphasized, noting that the project has two private funds - one for investment and the other for financing - in addition to the support it receives from PIF.
Meanwhile, the governor also added that THE LINE is the first project of NEOM, and will be funded through investment capital, financing and partnerships with local and international investors.
One of the main objectives of NEOM is to have financial sustainability over the years and good governance in line with the internal system of the project and the investment policies of PIF, Al-Rumayyan concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF Public Investment Fund

AP

  • Looking ahead, the stage could be set for a substantial economic rebound
AP

FRANKFURT: The German economy, Europe’s largest, shrank by 5 percent in the pandemic year 2020, ending a decade of growth as lockdowns wiped out much business and consumer activity. As dreary as they were, the numbers suggest consumers could be ready to unleash a strong recovery when the lid finally comes off.
The statistics office Destatis said Thursday that only the construction sector showed an upturn as industry and services saw deep declines. Agriculture, financial services, real estate and information and communication suffered smaller drops in output.
Industry fell 9.7 percent while services including cultural and sporting events, which have suffered widespread cancelations, fell 11.3 percent.
Looking ahead, the stage could be set for a substantial economic rebound since consumers might be ready to spend once the pandemic recedes, having increased their saving rate to a historic high of 16.3 percent during 2020. Albert Braakmann, head of the group for economic estimates and prices, said consumption “could increase significantly.”
In the fourth quarter, growth “roughly stagnated,” said Michael Kuhn, head of the GDP and output calculation group at the agency. He said that since very little data was available for December, when the latest round of lockdowns hit, the agency was not making an official estimate. The fourth-quarter figure is to be announced on Jan. 29.
The pandemic downturn, which followed 10 straight years of annual growth, was smaller than that experienced during 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.7 percent The 2020 figure compares to modest growth of 0.6 percent in 2019.
In 2020, the economy seesawed between lockdowns and a robust upswing that still left growth below the previous year. The worst quarter, the second, saw a quarter-on-quarter plunge of 9.8 percent followed by a rebound of 8.2 percent in the third.

Topics: economy Germany

