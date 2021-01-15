You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab

Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
1 / 4
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
2 / 4
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
3 / 4
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
4 / 4
Jordan’s King Abdullah II was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan in Amman on Jan. 14, 2021, the royal palace said. (Twitter/@RHCJO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jux26

Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein get COVID-19 jab
  • Jordan kicked off its coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday
Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a COVID-19 vaccine jab on Thursday, a day after the country launched its inoculation campaign.
Abdullah was vaccinated alongside his son and Crown Prince Hussein and his uncle Prince Hassan, the royal palace said in Twitter posts accompanied by pictures of them getting a shot in the arm.
Jordan kicked off its COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday with injections for health care workers, people with chronic illnesses and those over the age of 60.
Last week the kingdom announced it had approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use after giving the green light to the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and several members of the government received the Chinese vaccine during its testing phase, the health ministry said on Sunday.
By Wednesday evening Jordan said it had recorded 310,968 cases of Covid-19 infection and 4,091 deaths.
The health ministry on Thursday said the total number of cases of a more contagious variant first identified in England had risen to 25, with most of them people who arrived in Jordan from abroad.
The government has said it hopes to vaccinate a quarter of the country’s 10 million inhabitants, and the jab would be given free of charge to Jordanians and foreign residents.

 

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm Jordan Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah King Abdullah II

Related

Jordan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive as physician, 87, gets first jab
Middle-East
Jordan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive as physician, 87, gets first jab
Jordan PM, ministers have had Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine: health minister
Middle-East
Jordan PM, ministers have had Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine: health minister

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
  • The Gulf country rolled out its nationwide vaccination campaign nearly a month ago
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More than 20,000 people in Kuwait have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kuwait News Agency has reported, citing the country’s health minister.
The Gulf country rolled out its nationwide vaccination campaign nearly a month ago, and around a quarter of a million people have registered online to get the vaccine.
An electronic vaccination certificate will be given to those who take the jab, and it will serve as an “immunity passport” to be checked at foreign airports, the report said.
Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s health minister, urged the public to sign up for the inoculation, saying the pandemic “is not over yet.”
He said the country was prepared to conduct the vaccination drive smoothly, with well-trained health workers and centers that can accommodate up to 10,000 people.
But the minister said pre-pandemic normalcy is only likely to return in 2022, echoing the World Health Organization’s prognostics.

Kuwait has recorded 155,874 cases of COVID-19 and 946 datalities.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Update Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (R) received Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah (L) and other government ministers at Seif Palace, where they handed their resignation. (KUNA)
Middle-East
Kuwait PM submits cabinet resignation

Latest updates

Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Kuwait gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20,000: minister
Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
Scottish judges to rule on posthumous Lockerbie appeal
Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half
Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.