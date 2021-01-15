You are here

  • Home
  • Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged buildings in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
1 / 2
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged buildings in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
2 / 2
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c47u8

Updated 12 sec ago
Agencies

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
  • The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers south of West Sulawesi province
  • Located on the “Ring of Fire,”  Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis
Updated 12 sec ago
Agencies

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi island early Friday, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness.
At least three people were killed and large buildings including a hotel collapsed, authorities said.
The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
“Three people are dead and 24 are injured,” said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.
In a video released by the agency, a girl trapped in the wreckage of a house cried out for help and said her mother was alive but unable to move out. “Please help me, it’s hurt,” the girl told rescuers, who replied that they desperately wanted to help her.
In the video, the rescuers said an excavator was needed to save them. Other images in the video showed a severed bridge and damaged and even flattened houses. TV stations reported the earthquake damaged part of a hospital and patients were moved to an emergency tent outside.
Another video showed a father cried hopeless, asking help from people to save his children buried under tons of his house rubble. “My children there... they are trapped inside, please help,” he cried in panic.
About 2,000 displaced people were evacuated to several temporary shelters. The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the US Geological Survey said.
At least 62 houses, a public health center and a military office were damaged in Mamuju and landslides were set off in three locations and blocked a main road connecting Mamuju to the Majene district, said Raditya Jati, the disaster agency’s spokesperson. He said the agency is still collecting data from areas struck by the quake.
On Thursday, a magnitude 5.9 quake hit under the sea in the same region, damaging several homes but causing no apparent casualties.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

 

 

Topics: Indonesia sulawesi Indonesian quake

Related

Special Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
World
Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines: USGS
World
6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines: USGS

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants

Greece wants EU pressure on Turkey to take back migrants
  • Under an EU-Turkey 2016 pact, Ankara had undertaken to take back migrants not entitled to international protection
  • Ankara has long accused the EU of not fulfilling its end of the bargain while it continues to host more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees
Updated 15 January 2021
AFP

ATHENS: Greece called Thursday on European Union authorities to better enforce a landmark 2016 migrant deal and ensure that Turkey take back nearly 1,500 people whose asylum requests were rejected.
Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said his government had submitted a “request” to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, and the Frontex border agency “for the immediate return to Turkey” of just under 1,500 “third country citizens who are not entitled to international protection.”
Under an EU-Turkey 2016 pact that sharply stemmed the flow of migrants to Europe, Ankara had undertaken to take back migrants not entitled to international protection, in return for billions of euros in aid.
But Ankara has long accused the EU of not fulfilling its end of the bargain while it continues to host more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees.
“Europe needs to establish a common mechanism to address this issue within the new Migration and Asylum Pact, as well as implementing the necessary legal and operation mechanism for achieving returns,” Mitarachi said in a statement.
Among asylum claimants whose applications had been “conclusively” rejected on appeal, 995 are in Lesbos, 180 in Chios, 128 in Samos and 187 in Kos, the migration ministry said.
Only 139 returns took place in 2020 before Turkey halted the process in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Athens said Thursday.
“We expect Turkey to step up its efforts under the Joint Statement,” Mitarachi said.
“First, to prevent the passage of boats departing from its shores bound for our country and European Union. And second to accept the return of migrants, on the basis of the EU-Turkey Joint Statement, but also, on the basis of existing bilateral readmission agreements,” he said.
The EU in December said it had it had allocated to Turkey the full six billion euros ($7.3 billion) pledged in 2016.
The EU confirmed it had received the Greek request.
“The Commission is aware of the challenges faced by Greece and continues to support any efforts to resume returns from the Greek islands to Turkey as part of the implementation of the EU-Turkey Statement,” European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told AFP.
The EU money has been earmarked for specific social projects inside Turkey for helping refugees and will not be paid directly to the Turkish government.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants

Related

Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
World
Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp line up to enter a new temporary camp during a police operation on the island of Lesbos, Greece, on September 17. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Greece accuses charities of working with human traffickers to smuggle migrants

Latest updates

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rudy Akdyaksyah)
Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Meet the Saudi military engineers breaking gender barriers
Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours
Saudi residents welcome decision to waive COVID-19 tests at Bahrain border
Saudi residents welcome decision to waive COVID-19 tests at Bahrain border
Aden authorities crack down on illegal buildings, land grabs and squatting
Aden authorities crack down on illegal buildings, land grabs and squatting

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.