You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet

Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet

Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
Members of National Transportation Safety Committee carry a box containing the flight data recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed during a press conference at Tanjung Priok Port, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yq4ej

Updated 17 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet

Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
  • The flight data recorder recovered from the Boeing 737-300 aircraft was handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT)
Updated 17 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesian officials said Tuesday that navy divers had recovered the flight data recorder of the Sriwijaya Air plane, Flight SJ182, that crashed in the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board.

“The navy chief of staff reported to me at 4:40 p.m. that the flight data recorder and two underwater acoustic beacons (had been recovered). This means that we still need to look for the cockpit voice recorder without (signals from) the beacon,” Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Hadi Tjahjanto said in a press conference.

“We are highly confident that we will soon find the cockpit voice recorder in the location where the beacon was found,” he added.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of an aircraft, known as black boxes, should contain crucial data and information on why the plane suddenly nosedived into the sea.

The flight data recorder recovered from the Boeing 737-300 aircraft was handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), which will conduct the investigation with the assistance of the US’ National Transportation Safety Board.

KNKT Chief Soerjanto Tjahyono said the two beacons were detached from the flight data recorder.

“It would take two to five days to download data from the flight data recorder, from which we hope to be able to determine the cause why this crash happened,” Tjahjono said.

On Monday, Tjahjono said in a statement that based on preliminary data collected from the air traffic controller, the plane flew to 10,900 feet at 2:40 p.m. before it nosedived, and was last recorded at 250 feet, indicating that the plane’s engine system was functioning and was able to send data.

“From this data, we presume that the engine was still running before it hit the water,” Tjahjono said, adding that the wreckage is dispersed across an area of about 100 meters wide and 300 to 400 meters long, which makes it consistent with the presumption that the plane was intact before it hit the sea surface.

A total of four victims have been identified so far, including Okky Bisma, one of the plane’s cabin crew, whose wife is also a flight attendant with the same airline, police officials said.

“We have identified three more bodies today and received 111 DNA samples, and 72 bodybags so far,” police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said.

Flight SJ182 went missing four minutes after it took off at 2:36 p.m. local time from Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said air traffic controllers saw it disappear from the radar within seconds after asking the cockpit to report its position because the radar showed it was flying in the wrong direction.

The regular domestic flight was heading north to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, which borders Malaysia’s Sarawak state.

The 26-year-old plane crashed in the Java Sea, in the waters between Lancang Island and Laki Island, which are part of a small archipelago of about 100 small islands collectively known as the Seribu Islands north of Jakarta.

Topics: Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 Java Sea

Related

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check video
World
Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane’s black boxes video
World
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane’s black boxes

India’s apex court suspends controversial farm laws

India’s apex court suspends controversial farm laws
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago

India’s apex court suspends controversial farm laws

India’s apex court suspends controversial farm laws
  • Farmers to continue protesting, with court order strengthening ‘resolve to continue agitating’
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold three farm laws that have led to massive agitation by farmers in Delhi, who are demanding the repeal of the legislation, which they feel will lead to the corporatization of the farm sector.

The court formed a four-member committee headed by a former chief justice of India to look into the farm laws and submit its report to the apex court.

“We are staying the three farm laws until further orders,” Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said in his order on Tuesday.

“These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with the lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation,” said Bobde, adding: “We want to solve the problem, and that’s why we are forming the committee.”

For the past 50 days, thousands of farmers and their families from different parts of the country have been holding sit-in protests, demanding the repeal of the three farm acts passed in September that they say would leave them at the mercy of corporates and stop the government from buying crops at guaranteed prices.

Farmers sell their products at wholesale markets owned by the government, which also sets the minimum support price (MSP) for grains, which is generally higher than the market price. They fear that the new laws attack the core of the traditional markets and the MSP by allowing the unregulated entry of private players in the farm sector, which employs over 50 percent of India’s population.

The government however argues that the new laws will bring greater prosperity to farmers and give greater market access to farmers’ produce.Monday’s order by the apex court has not pacified the agitating farmers.

“Our agitation will continue,” Indian Farmers’ Union leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday after the court’s order.

“We are not satisfied yet, and we will not be calling off the agitation. We will not go back home until the laws are taken back,” Tikait said. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes now that farmers will stop protesting and go back home.

“The party hopes that farmers will return home, relieve the women and children who have also been campaigning and await the report of the committee formed by the Supreme Court,” BJP Spokesman Sudesh Verma told Arab News.

The government held eight rounds of talks with different farmers’ unions but could not resolve the issue.

Verma says that “the three legislations were framed keeping the best interests of the farmers in mind. The government has been trying to accommodate their genuine concerns as well.”

Sunil Pradhan, spokesman of the protesting Indian Farmers’ Union, however, claims that the government does not want to understand the farmers’ concerns.

“Even after eight rounds of talks, the government still could not offer anything substantial. We never asked for these legislations, and the government passed the laws in a hurry under corporate pressure,” Pradhan told Arab News.

Experts also expressed displeasure with the apex court’s order.

“After 48 days of protests, farmers have not attained anything with the court’s order. It is back to square one,” Panjab agriculture expert Devinder Sharma told Arab News.

He expressed doubts about the composition of the committee by the court.

“The committee the court has formed is a committee of free marketeers. The outcome of the committee is already known. We know with some amendments the committee will endorse market reforms,” Sharma said.

Political analysts say that the court order has further strengthened farmers’ resolve to fight for the repeal of the law.

“The Supreme Court, by staying the farm laws, has in a way endorsed the farmers’ position — that the laws are not in the interests of the farming community,” Professor Ronki Ram of Panjab University told Arab News.

“The farmers’ protests have assumed a political connotation, and the Supreme Court’s order has strengthened their resolve to continue agitating and demand the complete scrapping of the laws. They are not going to go back home,” Ram added.

He said that “this agitation is unique, and it won’t be easy for any political party to take farmers for granted.

“The BJP has been shown to be catering to the interests of corporate sectors and private organizations. It will have an impact on the BJP’s political fortunes,” Ram said.

Topics: India supre Court India farming crisis Farm laws

Related

Special Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
World
Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
World
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

Latest updates

Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
Indonesian divers recover flight data recorders from crashed jet
What We Are Reading Today: Epic and Empire by David Quint
What We Are Reading Today: Epic and Empire by David Quint
India’s apex court suspends controversial farm laws
India’s apex court suspends controversial farm laws
Sultan’s eldest son will become Oman’s crown prince, new decree says
Sultan’s eldest son will become Oman’s crown prince, new decree says
‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic
‘Uber of Saudi Arabia’s online gifting industry’ sees 1,500% surge in orders during pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.