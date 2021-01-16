You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian missiles land 100 miles from US aircraft carrier strike group in Indian Ocean

Iranian missiles land 100 miles from US aircraft carrier strike group in Indian Ocean

An Iranian “Noor” long-range anti-ship missile is fired from a warship during an Iranian navy military drill in the Gulf of Oman. (File/AFP)
An Iranian “Noor” long-range anti-ship missile is fired from a warship during an Iranian navy military drill in the Gulf of Oman. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m95r4

Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

Iranian missiles land 100 miles from US aircraft carrier strike group in Indian Ocean

An Iranian “Noor” long-range anti-ship missile is fired from a warship during an Iranian navy military drill in the Gulf of Oman. (File/AFP)
  • At least two Iranian ballistic missiles exploded on impact when they hit the Indian ocean
  • USS Nimitz has remained in the northern Arabian Sea on the orders of outgoing President Donald Trump
Updated 16 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Long-range Iranian missiles rained down dangerously close to a commercial ship in the Indian Ocean on Saturday and 100 miles from the US Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group, Fox News reported. 

US officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said that at least one of the missiles landed 20 miles from the commercial vessel.

At least two other Iranian ballistic missiles exploded on impact when they hit the ocean, about 100 miles away from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group.

 

Shards of debris flew in all directions on impact, the US news channel said. 

“We were expecting the missile launch,” an official told Fox News, but there was concern about just how close Iran was willing to push its limits. 

Nimitz has remained in the northern Arabian Sea on the orders of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon changed its mind and ordered the Nimitz to turn around and remain in the region earlier this month after it left the Arabian Gulf and was due to return home.

“Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other US government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment,” Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said on January 3. 

“The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the US Central Command area of operations.”

January 3 marked the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Islamic Republic has vowed to avenge the general’s death.

Topics: Iran US USS Nimitz missiles

Related

Update European powers blast Iran over new work on nuclear bomb fuel
Middle-East
European powers blast Iran over new work on nuclear bomb fuel
Egypt: Iranian nuclear issue should be linked to its regional interference
Middle-East
Egypt: Iranian nuclear issue should be linked to its regional interference

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
Updated 17 January 2021
AP

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
  • Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet and hostssome 5,000 American troops
  • UAE hosts 3,500 US troops and its Jebel Ali port is the busiest port of call for American warships outside of the US
Updated 17 January 2021
AP

DUBAI: The US called Bahrain and the UAE “major security partners” early on Saturday, a previously unheard of designation for the two countries home to major American military operations.
A White House statement tied the designation to Bahrain and the UAE normalizing ties to Israel, saying it “reflects their extraordinary courage, determination and leadership.” It also noted the two countries long have taken part in US military exercises.
It’s unclear what the designation means for Bahrain and the UAE.
Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, while the UAE’s Jebel Ali port is the busiest port of call for American warships outside of the US. Bahrain hosts some 5,000 American troops, while the UAE hosts 3,500, many at Al-Dhafra Air Base.
Already, the US uses the designation of “major non-NATO ally” to describe its relationship with Kuwait, which hosts the forward command of US Army Central. That designation grants a country special financial and military considerations for nations not part of NATO. Bahrain also is a non-NATO ally.
The US military’s Central Command and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 5th Fleet referred queries to the State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The White House designation comes in the final days of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Trump forged close ties to Gulf Arab countries during his time in office in part over his hard-line stance on Iran.
That’s sparked a series of escalating incidents between the countries after Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
It also comes after Bahrain and the UAE joined Egypt and Saudi Arabia in beginning to resolve a yearslong boycott of Qatar, that houses Al-Udeid Air Base.

Topics: UAE Bahrain non-NATO allies

Related

An Iranian “Noor” long-range anti-ship missile is fired from a warship during an Iranian navy military drill in the Gulf of Oman. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Iranian missiles land 100 miles from US aircraft carrier strike group in Indian Ocean
Iran may have delivered ‘suicide drones’ to Yemen’s Houthis: Report
Middle-East
Iran may have delivered ‘suicide drones’ to Yemen’s Houthis: Report
Update European powers blast Iran over new work on nuclear bomb fuel
Middle-East
European powers blast Iran over new work on nuclear bomb fuel

Latest updates

US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
US designates Bahrain, UAE ‘major security partners’
32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur
32 killed and 79 injured during deadly clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur
What We Are Reading Today: Social Chemistry by Marissa King
What We Are Reading Today: Social Chemistry by Marissa King
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh
Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday
Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.