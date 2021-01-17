Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister received his Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and promote them in a way that served common interests. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “We discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya, as well as Iranian and Turkish interventions in the affairs of the region’s states and Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom and Jordan’s views on these issues are compatible, and coordination between the two countries is based on the highest standards.”

The prince also said that the visit of Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi was aimed at enhancing the special relations between the two countries, and coordinating and consulting on the regional and international issues that interested both countries.