Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (right) receives Jordanian FM Ayman Al-Safadi at his office in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (right) receives Jordanian FM Ayman Al-Safadi at his office in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 17 January 2021
Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi foreign minister receives Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh
Updated 17 January 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister received his Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and promote them in a way that served common interests. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “We discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Libya, as well as Iranian and Turkish interventions in the affairs of the region’s states and Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom and Jordan’s views on these issues are compatible, and coordination between the two countries is based on the highest standards.”

The prince also said that the visit of Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi was aimed at enhancing the special relations between the two countries, and coordinating and consulting on the regional and international issues that interested both countries.

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia's KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen's Marib

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
Saudi Arabia's KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen's Marib

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed more than 35 tons of food aid to people in Yemen’s Marib province, state news agency SPA reported.
Earlier in January, KSrelief also distributed 5,049 cartons of dates in Marib, Hodeidah and Taiz provinces, helping thousands of families.
It also continued to ensure basic health services in public schools and fight malnutrition among students and educational staff in Yemen’s Aden governorate.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

