You are here

  • Home
  • Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

This aerial picture shows houses damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
1 / 2
This aerial picture shows houses damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
A police line is placed at a damaged building following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
2 / 2
A police line is placed at a damaged building following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z37vn

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

This aerial picture shows houses damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)
  • Disaster mitigation agency says more than 820 people were injured
  • About 15,000 left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: At least 56 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on Friday, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, the latest in a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian country.
More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 left their homes after the 6.2 magnitude quake, the BNPB said. Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centers, witnesses said.
Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.
Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.
Just two weeks into the new year, the world’s fourth-most populous country is again battling several disasters.
Floods in North Sulawesi and South Kalimantan province each have killed at least five this month, while landslides in West Java province have killed at least 28, authorities said.
On Jan. 9, a Sriwijaya Air jet crashed into the Java Sea with 62 onboard.
East Java’s Semeru mountain erupted late on Saturday, but there have been no reports of casualties or evacuations.
Dwikorita said extreme weather and other “multi-dangers” of hydrometeorology are forecast in the coming weeks.

Topics: Indonesia Earthquake West Sulawesi Java Sea

Related

Special Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on January 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AFP / Mawardi)
World
Powerful Indonesia quake kills at least 42, topples buildings
Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim
World
Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul

Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago

Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul

Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago
KABUL: Gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court during an early morning ambush in the country’s capital Sunday, officials said, as a wave of assassinations continues to rattle the nation.
The attack on the judges happened as they were traveling to their office in a court vehicle, Ahmad Fahim Qaweem, a spokesman for the court told AFP.
“Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today’s attack. Their driver is wounded,” Qaweem said.
“The vehicle was transporting the women judges to their office.”
There are more than 200 female judges working for the country’s top court, the spokesman added.
Kabul police confirmed the attack.
“They were judges working for the Supreme Court,” said Jamshid Rasuli, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.
Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, especially in Kabul where a new trend of targeted killings of high-profile figures have sown fear and chaos in the restive city.
The latest attack comes just two days after the Pentagon announced it had cut troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500, their lowest numbers during the nearly two decades of war.

Latest updates

Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Saudi banks likely to maintain strong performance over 2021, says top official
Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Gunmen shoot dead two Afghan women judges in Kabul
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
This aerial picture shows houses damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia, on January 17, 2021. (AFP / ADEK BERRY)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.