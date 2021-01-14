Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

You are here

Aldha Refa, the wife of Okky Bisma, a flight attendant and one of the 62 people aboard the ill-fated Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, holds his photo while surrounded by family and friends during his funeral in Jakarta on Jan. 14, 2021. (AFP)
  • Funeral traditions in Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, call for a quick burial of the dead
  • Bad weather, pilot error, poor maintenance and mechanical failure were among possible factors
JAKARTA: Sobbing friends and relatives filed into a Jakarta cemetery Thursday to bury the remains of a flight attendant from the crashed Indonesian passenger jet, as divers restarted their hunt for its second black box.
Okky Bisma, 29, was the first confirmed victim of Saturday’s disaster after fingerprints from his retrieved hand were matched to those on a government identity database.
There were 62 crew and passengers, including 10 children, on the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 when it plunged about 3,000 meters in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea just after take-off from Jakarta.
At least five other victims have since been identified, as forensic examiners sort through mangled human remains retrieved from the wreckage-littered seabed in the hope of matching DNA with relatives.
At the cemetery, Bisma’s wife Aldha Refa clutched a portrait of her husband and sprinkled flower petals on a mound of dirt where his coffin was buried.
“Rest in peace up there darling and wait for me... in heaven,” Refa, also a flight attendant, wrote in a tribute posted on social media this week.
“Thank you for being the perfect husband when you were on earth.”
Funeral traditions in Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, call for a quick burial of the dead.
But the identification process could take weeks or more, prolonging the agony for some distraught families.
Bisma’s family gave up hope of recovering more remains and decided instead to bury what divers had retrieved, said his father Supeno Hendy Kiswanto.
“Today we’re still mourning, but we surrender to Allah for what has happened,” Kiswanto told the ceremony.
“Death is in the hands of God... Let’s pray Allah grants him a place in heaven.”
Nearly 270 divers were on hand Thursday as authorities restarted the underwater hunt, which was called off a day earlier due to bad weather and rough seas.
“The main focus (today) will be the diving,” Rasman MS, the search-and-rescue agency’s operations director, said earlier Thursday.
“We’re not just looking for one thing – victims, the cockpit voice recorder and debris are all priorities.”
Investigators said they had extracted and cleaned a memory module from a retrieved flight data recorder and hope to be able to read critical details on the device soon, with the focus now on finding the plane’s cockpit voice recorder.
Black box data includes the speed, altitude and direction of the plane as well as flight crew conversations, and helps explain nearly 90 percent of all crashes, according to aviation experts.
So far authorities have been unable to explain why the 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after take-off, bound for Pontianak city on Borneo island, a 90-minute flight away.
It had experienced pilots at the controls, and preliminary evidence showed that the crew did not declare an emergency or report technical problems as it sharply deviated from its planned course just before the crash, authorities said.
Bad weather, pilot error, poor maintenance and mechanical failure were among possible factors, aviation analysts said.
As the global pandemic hammered demand for air travel, the jet – previously flown by US-based Continental Airlines and United Airlines – had been parked in a hangar for about nine months before it was put back into service in December after being declared airworthy, according to the transport ministry.
Since then, it had flown more than 130 times before the accident, flight tracking data showed.
The crash probe was likely to take months, but a preliminary report was expected in 30 days.

  • Up to one million people were expected in the city of Haridwar for the first day of the pilgrimage
  • Taking a dip in the Ganges is considered a sacred rite by Hindus, who come from across India and beyond its borders to participate
HARIDWAR: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims descended on the banks of the Ganges river Thursday trusting in faith rather than masks to shield them against the coronavirus pandemic during the giant Kumbh Mela festival.
Up to one million people were expected in the city of Haridwar for the first day of the pilgrimage, even though India has the world’s second highest number of cases, more than 10 million, and has recorded more than 150,000 deaths.
Most of the hordes, aged between three and over 80, who walked into the revered but freezing river in the morning mist did not have masks and social distancing was an organizational nightmare.
Senior police official Senthil Avoodai K. Raj, who predicted between 500,000 and one million people would enter the city on the day, said that thousands of thousands of security forces in the crowds were trying to tell people to wear masks. He added that fines could be imposed for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
“The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions,” said organizer Siddharth Chakrapani.
“I’m sure Maa Ganga will take care of their safety,” he added, referring to the Hindu goddess of forgiveness and purification.
According to Hindu mythology, gods and demons fought a war over a sacred pitcher containing the nectar of immortality. Drops fell at four different locations, which now alternate as hosts for the immense gatherings.
Kumbh Mela is recognized as a cultural heritage by UNESCO, and its last edition — in Allahabad in 2019 — attracted around 55 million people over 48 days.
This year Haridwar is the host, and several million people are expected to throng the holy city in the northern state of Uttarakhand state over seven weeks.

Taking a dip in the Ganges is considered a sacred rite by Hindus, who come from across India and beyond its borders to participate.
“Its tradition. People eagerly wait for the Kumbh, waiting to take a bath. Yes, there is a pandemic but people will come because of tradition. People are coming from very far away,” said 53-year-old Inderaj Singh.
Uma Rani’s job of putting colored ‘tilak’ marks on the foreheads of pilgrims took a huge hit during the pandemic as visitor numbers to Haridwar collapsed. The 42-year-old hoped the Kumbh Mela would bring new business.
“I only work for two hours in the evening and earn around two hundred rupees ($2.50). The tourists make this town — without them there’s nothing. I feed my children with whatever Ganga maa gives me,” she said.
Holy men known as sadhus — boasting flamboyant dreadlocks and smoking cannabis — are a regular feature at the Kumbh Mela, camping by the river and offering blessings to those who come for the holy immersion.
The river banks teemed with pilgrims and vendors while families laid out plastic sheets to put their belongings on while they took turns to plunge in the river.
Most were oblivious to the threat of coronavirus.
“India is not like Europe... when it comes to immunity we are better,” said 50-year-old Sanjay Sharma.
“It’s really sad to see people not gathering at Kumbh in the same numbers as they would earlier — just because of a sneeze or a cough.
“The greatest truth on earth is death. What’s the point of living with fear?“
Other religious festivals are also being celebrated across India, including the Gangasagar Hindu gathering near Kolkata where officials expect around 15,000 people.
Madurai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu is due to host a bull-chasing carnival known as Jallikattu, where revellers grab hold of the beasts’ horns as they run through crowds of people.
While India’s new coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen dramatically in recent weeks, experts warn a new wave of coronavirus could hit the world’s second most populous country.

