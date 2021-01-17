You are here

  • Home
  • UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March
The country, which has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, has been under a national lockdown since Jan. 5. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8e7eh

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government hopes it can meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
The country, which has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, has been under a national lockdown since Jan. 5, when schools were closed for most pupils, non-essential businesses were shut to the public, and people were ordered to work from home where possible.
“What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as soon as possible,” Raab told Sky News television.
“By early spring, hopefully by March, we’ll be in a position to make those decisions. I think it’s right to say we won’t do it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we’ll end up phasing through a tiered approach.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers — or roughly more than 13 million people — by mid-February.
If all goes smoothly, he has said that England can consider easing lockdown restrictions from that time.
The Sunday Times newspaper said British ministers had reached a deal to approve a three-point plan that could lead to some lockdown restrictions being lifted as soon as early March.
Areas will have restrictions eased once their death rate has fallen, the number of hospital admissions drops and some people aged between 50 and 70 are vaccinated, the newspaper said.
The Sunday Times quoted cabinet ministers as saying they were prepared to resist pressure from health advisers to delay the changes until most people are vaccinated, a process that would take until the summer at least.
“For the first time there are no significant divisions between hawks and doves in the cabinet,” a cabinet source told the newspaper. “Everyone accepted that we need to lock down hard and everyone accepts that we need to open up before everyone is vaccinated.”
A spokesman in Johnson’s office declined to comment on the report.

Topics: UK COVID-19

Related

Businesses win COVID-19 insurance payouts after UK top court ruling
Business & Economy
Businesses win COVID-19 insurance payouts after UK top court ruling
UK economy shrinks by 2.6% in November, first drop since April
Business & Economy
UK economy shrinks by 2.6% in November, first drop since April

Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths

Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Updated 17 January 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths

Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
  • Russia’s coronavirus crisis center confirmed 481 deaths in the past 24 hours
Updated 17 January 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 23,586 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 4,012 in Moscow, which plans to reopen public schools on Monday after an extended New Year break.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis center confirmed 481 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national COVID-19 death toll to 65,566.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
World
Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
Special Art-lovers peruse a piece at the Hafez Gallery. (Courtesy: Photo Solutions) photos
Middle-East
How artists in coronavirus-hit Middle East found strength in solidarity 

Latest updates

UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March
UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March
Actress Yara Shahidi to produce new comedy series
Shahidi is the youngest network producer ever. Instagram
Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Russia carries out 40 raids on Deash areas in Syria
Russia carries out 40 raids on Deash areas in Syria
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.