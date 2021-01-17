You are here

  • Home
  • Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi

Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi

Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
1 / 4
Carlos Condit (right) on his way to a win over Matt Brown in their Welterweight bout. (UFC/Getty Image)
Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
2 / 4
Vanessa Melo (left) beat Sarah Moras via a split decision. (UFC/Getty Image)
Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
3 / 4
Max Holloway was the big winner of the night at Etihad Arena. (UFC/Getty Image)
Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
4 / 4
Alessio Di Chirico (left) defeated Joaquin Buckley via TKO (UFC/Getty Image)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4647v

Updated 35 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi

Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
  • The first of UFC Fight Island 3’s triple-header took place at the new Etihad Arena
Updated 35 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: UFC Fight Island returned to Abu Dhabi for a third edition with Max Holloway delivering a stunning 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 win over Calvin Kattar at the newly opened Etihad Arena.

The Hawaiian-born American, the world’s No1-ranked Featherweight, has now set his sight on retaining the championship from current holder Alexander Volkanovski.

Watching UFC President Dana White paid tribute to Holloway and his sixth-ranked opponent from the US, as well as the rest of the line-up, which for the first time on Fight Island took place in front of a live audience.

“I knew this card was going to be special,” he said. “Holloway is fun, and we've got to give Kattar some great credit. Khabib and I got together and he said to me ‘I want to see if someone really blows me away next weekend, then we'll see.’ Max looked incredible tonight. I don’t know if I’d call it his best performance, but he’s one of the all-time greats.”

Meanwhile, the delighted winner of the headline bout is already looking ahead.

“Thank you Abu Dhabi,” said Holloway.

“Thank you for keeping us safe and thank you to the fans for coming out. Make sure you tune in for UFC 257 next week. I'm staying on for it and it’s going to be great. Just blessed to have fans back, first card of the year, first event in Etihad Arena and I set some numbers. I had a chip on my shoulder tonight and I wanted to show that I’m one of the best boxers in MMA.”

Just before the main event of the night, Carlos Condit had defeated Matt Brown via a unanimous decision in their Welterweight bout.

“I feel good,” the 36-year-old American said after the win over his compatriot.

“I was stoked to get in there and finally face Matt. Standing across the cage from him was awesome. I had the hair standing up in the back of my neck, I was so stoked to get in there and get my hand raised. I’m very happy. I expected a little more back and forth on the feet, we ended up grappling quite a bit, but I’m not sad about the way that went because I got the better of those exchanges.”

In what was named the Performance of the Night, Welterweight Li Jianglang of China defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina via a TKO after 4:25 of round one.

“I landed a clean shot when he was in a defenseless position, there was no need to go after him,” he said.

“If you are a true martial artist you don’t do that. I need to keep going now, show the fans what I’m capable of and go after the championship belt. Having fans back in the arena is a great step forward for 2021.”

Before that, Alessio Di Chirico, who claimed another Performance of the Night award, recorded a TKO win over Joaquin Buckley after 2:13 of round one in their Middleweight bout.

The main card had kicked off with Punahele Soriano of Hawaii delivering the first UFC knockout of 2021 over Middleweight opponent Dusko Todorovic of Sebia in round one.

“The world lies ahead for me,” he said.

“It feels really good to win this after a year off. It’s amazing being here, around the hotel at the pool. I was nervous coming into this fight undefeated, but I just had to keep focusing on winning. He was undefeated and is an amazing fighter so it was great to get it done. Getting the first finish of 2021 was amazing. I wanted to set the tone as the first on the main card and I did that. 

“This is my release, so it feels great to be back after a year off,” Sorianio added.

“Shows me I can get it done. I’m back to work on Monday and I’m looking forward. I envisioned going into work after winning a fight and fist pumping everyone - I can do that now.”

The Prelims had seen Bantamweight Joselyne Edwards overcome Wu Yanan with a unanimous decision; Carlos Felipe defeat over Justin Tafa via a split decision in their Heavyweight bout; Ramazan Emeev beat David Zawada; and Vanessa Melo edged a split decision over Sarah Moras in their Women Bantamweight clash.

The night had kicked off with the first ever fight at Etihad Arena, which saw Austin Lingo beat Jacob Kilbum via split decision in their Featherweight bout.

“It’s awesome to be the first winner in the Etihad Arena,” the winner said.

“Thanks for letting me fight here. I love having fans in the stands and hearing them cheering, it’s great, it blew my mind. I’ve seen my teammates fight with no crowd I’ve got in there with fans, it was great. I love Fight Island, I’ll come here to fight anytime. It’s great, the island, the venue, the hotel, all of it. 

“I’ve waited a long time for this,” he added. “I want to fight again soon, in a month. I’m tired of waiting. I’ll come back to Abu Dhabi, I’ll fight anywhere.”

The triple-header Fight Island now moves on to its second night on Jan. 20, before wrapping with Conor McGregor’s highly-anticipated Lightweight clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC  257 on the 24th.

“The fans were awesome,” White added. “They had so much energy. It sounded like there was more than there actually was. They went crazy at certain points and it was just so much fun. Very, very cool to have fight fans back.”

Topics: MMA sport UFC Abu Dhabi

Related

Action-thirsty MMA fans look ahead to Conor McGregor’s debut at UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Action-thirsty MMA fans look ahead to Conor McGregor’s debut at UFC Fight Island 3 in Abu Dhabi
Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal welcomes return of Formula E as Saudi embraces new era of motorsports
Sport
Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal welcomes return of Formula E as Saudi embraces new era of motorsports

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool
Updated 17 January 2021
AFP

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool
  • Jurgen Klopp’s men could drop to fifth place on Sunday if results go against them
Updated 17 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool and Manchester United face off on Sunday as the Premier League’s top two teams for the first time since 1997 — with the rivalry between England’s most successful clubs rekindled by a fascinating title race.

United top the table after the New Year for the first time since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run to take them past Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool have surrendered top spot after three league games without a win and could drop to fifth place on Sunday if results go against them.

The last time United and Liverpool locked horns in a title race was 12 years ago.

Back then United were hardened winners under Ferguson, who saw off Rafael Benitez’s challengers to win a third consecutive league title.

Now it is United who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits are the “hunters” chasing the champions.

Ferguson, who arrived at Old Trafford in 1986 with United firmly in Liverpool’s shadow, once famously said his goal was to knock them “off their perch” and he went on to win 13 league titles.

But United have been displaced as top dogs even in their own city by Manchester City.

And fans have been forced to watch Klopp spearhead another era of glory at Anfield, winning the Champions League in 2019 before ending the club’s 30-year wait for a league title last season — putting them just one behind United’s record tally of 20.

But, in a strange and at times soulless season in empty stadiums, the relentless consistency shown by Liverpool in recent
years has dropped off.

Hampered by a series of injuries, most notably to talismanic center-back Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have already dropped more points in 17 games than they have in either of the past two seasons.

That has allowed United to overtake them despite a slow start to their own campaign.

Solskjaer’s men won just two of their opening six games, suffering a humiliating 6-1 reverse at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford.

But, on the road, United’s form has been remarkably consistent. Come Sunday, it will be almost a year to the day since they last lost an away game in domestic competition — on their last visit
to Anfield.

Since then Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has helped transform United’s fortunes. On Friday, the Portugal playmaker won his fourth Premier League player-of-the-month award in 2020 by picking up the prize for December.

“Unfortunately a good signing for United,” said Klopp.

“He is a very influential player for United obviously, involved in a lot of things.

“I know people talk mostly about the goal involvements, which is very important stuff, but he is a link-up in a lot of other situations as well.”

Without the silverware on his CV to rival Klopp or City boss Pep Guardiola, Solskjaer’s credentials for one of the biggest jobs in football are questioned every time he has a couple of bad results.

But the Norwegian has guided United into a position his more storied predecessors, Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, could not manage.

“The last few years, there have been two teams running away with it already by the end of October,” said Solskjaer.

“Now, at least, we’re in it at half-way. We’re a much better side now than a year ago.”

Questions remain over whether United’s revival is for real or another false dawn, of which there have been several in the post-Ferguson era.

Liverpool’s three-decade drought without a league title stands as a warning of how far even giants can fall.

One of Klopp’s first iconic phrases when taking charge in 2015 was his ambition to change the fatalism around the club’s mentality from “doubter to believer.”

Should United become the first visiting side to win at Anfield in the league for nearly four years, it is they who will have the new-found confidence that a 21st league title in 2021 is possible.

Topics: Manchester United Liverpool english Premier League

Related

Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United
Sport
Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Sport
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown

Latest updates

Goldman Sachs nudges U.S. growth forecast higher on Biden stimulus plan
Goldman Sachs nudges U.S. growth forecast higher on Biden stimulus plan
Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
Max Holloway delivers headline win as UFC Fight Island returns to Abu Dhabi
Deliveroo raises $180 mln from investors, valued at $7 billion
Deliveroo raises $180 mln from investors, valued at $7 billion
Egyptian film ‘Tuk-Tuk’ goes international
“Tuk-Tuk” film still.
UAE records 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
UAE records 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.