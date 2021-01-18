You are here

UK to rollout 24 hour vaccine scheme in London hospitals
Josephine Faleye (C), 80, is prepared to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020 at the start of the UK's biggest ever vaccination programme. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

Updated 18 January 2021
Arab News

The United Kingdom’s vaccine deployment minister said on Monday that a 24 hour vaccine rollout will be piloted in London’s hospitals.

The pilot will begin before end of January, Nadhim Zahawi said.

Key workers such as teachers, the police and shopworkers could move to the top of the list for the vaccine once all those over 50 have been offered a shot, the minister said.
"Teachers, police officers, shop workers, those who through no fault of their own other than the work that they do may come into contact with the virus in much greater volume, should be top of the list," Zahawi told Times Radio.
Britain is currently rolling out the vaccine to the most vulnerable first, starting with those who are in care homes or over 80 years of age. Zahawi said he would work with the Joint Committee on Vaccination to establish who gets the shot next in phase two of the roll out.

(With Reuters)

Updated 18 January 2021
Reuters

  • The Chinese special administrative region last recorded a triple digit figure on Dec. 19 with 109 cases
Updated 18 January 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 107 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest toll in nearly a month as authorities tested thousands of residents after an outbreak in an old residential building located in a busy commercial and residential area last week.
The Chinese special administrative region last recorded a triple digit figure on Dec. 19 with 109 cases. At its peak in July 2020 the city logged 149 new infections.
Dozens of infections were found last week in a densely packed apartment building in Yau Tsim Mong, a teeming district in the city’s Kowloon area.
Authorities thereafter ordered mandatory testing on hundreds of people living in the area and neighboring streets.
Hong Kong has recorded nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and 162 deaths since the start of 2020.
Businesses are reeling from ongoing COVID-19 restrictions which have banned gatherings of more than two people and closed sport facilities, beauty salons and all restaurants for dining after 18:00 local time.

