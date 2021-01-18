You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan says 2021 budget ‘most difficult in kingdom's history’

Jordan says 2021 budget ‘most difficult in kingdom's history’

Jordan says 2021 budget ‘most difficult in kingdom's history’
Jordan's King Abdullah II (L) delivers a speech to the parliament in the capital Amman. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95bsp

Updated 13 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan says 2021 budget ‘most difficult in kingdom's history’

Jordan says 2021 budget ‘most difficult in kingdom's history’
  • Finance minister says pandemic and exceptional regional circumstances have minimized growth
  • Jordan's estimated deficit expected to be JOD2.06 billion
Updated 13 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordanian MPs are set to deliberate the 2021 state budget bill, which the government has described as the “most difficult in the kingdom’s history.”

The government submitted the draft budget law for 2021 and budgets of independent public institutions to the Lower House on Sunday, with an estimated post-foreign aid deficit of JOD2.06 billion ($2.89 billion), or 6.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with JOD2.16 billion in 2020.

Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ said: “This year’s budget is the most difficult for Jordan ever. The coronavirus pandemic and exceptional regional circumstances have minimized growth.”

Presenting the draft budget bill to lawmakers, Al-Ississ said that the government, which won a vote of confidence from MPs last week, would not impose any new taxes in 2021, adding that while Jordanians had showed resilience in 2020, their economic conditions were hit hard by the pandemic and the accompanying containment measures.

MPs are expected to start debating the budget next month.

Jordan imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 17 to May 30 last year in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, before gradually reopening some sectors. Other areas of the economy remain closed until now.

“Jordanians have undertaken an unprecedented test in 2020,” the minister said, expecting the national economy to shrink by 3 percent in 2021.

Domestic revenues are estimated in the 2021 budget law at around JOD7.8 billion before foreign grants, which are expected to reach JOD577 million in the budget law, down from the JOD851 million in the re-estimated value for 2020.

BACKGROUND

Jordan imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 17 to May 30 last year in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The value of total expenditure in the 2021 budget is expected to reach JOD9.93 billion or 31.2 percent of GDP, compared with JOD9.37 billion or 30.6 percent of GDP in 2020.

The minister said that inflation rates were projected to rise to “healthy and reasonable” levels in 2021 at 1.3 percent, reflecting some economic rebound, expecting a 6.5 percent growth in national exports with the world’s gradual recovery from the pandemic.

Economist Khaled Zubaidi criticized the 2021 state budget law as contradictory and incapable of achieving the desired economic growth of 2 percent projected by the minister.

"The law talks about economic growth, rebound and job creation but how can this be realized in a budget with huge deficit," Zubaidi said.

The government recently said it had written off the US-guaranteed eurobonds due at a total value of $1.25 billion.

The unemployment rate in Jordan reached 23.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, up by 4.8 percent compared with the same period of 2019, according to official figures.

Jordan’s economy is expected to grow by 1.8 percent in 2021 and 2 percent in 2022, according to a World Bank report.

It predicts a moderate recovery for the MENA region, with economies shrinking by about 5 percent in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, inflicting heavy job losses and a sharp increase in the number of people living below the poverty line of less than $5.50 a day.

It expected the MENA region's economies to recover modestly to 2.1 percent in 2021, reflecting the lasting damage from the pandemic and low oil prices.

 

Topics: Jordan Amman

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s El-Sisi meet in bid to reignite Mid-East peace talks
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egypt’s El-Sisi meet in bid to reignite Mid-East peace talks
Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank
Middle-East
Jordan condemns Israel’s approval of new settler homes in West Bank

Talent a ‘game changer’ in attracting investment, says UAE official

Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
Updated 11 min 43 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

Talent a ‘game changer’ in attracting investment, says UAE official

Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)
  • 14th ABLF went virtual this year due to COVID-19
  • Virtual Conclaves, to be held every month until December, feature in-depth conversations with Asia’s policymakers and decision-takers
Updated 11 min 43 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at a virtual conference on Monday.

“Talent are a game changer right now for investment companies to take a decision to go to destination A or B, this was recognized by UAE as a strategy for the country,” Fahad Al-Gergawi, the CEO of Dubai FDI, said during the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF).

The relationship between talent and investment was the reason for Dubai’s golden visa system, he added.

Last November the UAE approved granting golden visas that allow a 10-year residency for those who meet the criteria, such as doctors and computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers.

The program was implemented so that talent remained in the UAE and continued “with us in the process of development and achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum tweeted in November.

The Gulf country was monitoring the global economy cautiously but it was optimistic about foreign investment, Al-Gergawi said.

READ MORE: Zomato co-founder, World Bank economist and Aster DM Healthcare to speak at Asian leaders event

He believed that one of the reasons for this optimism was that Dubai was one of the only destinations globally to be open amid the pandemic.

At the same event the president of earthday.org, Kathleen Rogers, discussed global environmental issues and how corporations could be encouraged to be more sustainable.

“Corporations will drag their heels until governments force them to change … Going green is inevitable, corporations need a strong signal” from the public as well, she said.

She added that the growing dependence on fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, was worrying.

Another notable speaker was the World Bank’s chief economist for East Asia and Pacific, Aaditya Mattoo, who outlined the economic effects of the pandemic.

According to Mattoo, COVID-19 had caused the slowest growth in the region and it was less than what had been seen in a decade.

He also said the recovery rate in East Asia and the Pacific depended on how countries made their incomes, whether it depended more on manufacturing or tourism.

“China and Malaysia produce manufactured goods, interestingly, unlike most previous crises, demand for those consumer durables has not shrunk,” Mattoo said. These economies were not as affected as those in Thailand and the Philippines, where dependence on tourism and service industries was higher.

But he believed the future of the region would depend on how governments acted and not the virus.

If the region did not take “remedial action” there could be lower growth every year for a decade, Mattoo warned.

The 14th ABLF went virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Other speakers at the event included Gaurav Gupta, co-founder of Zomato, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Ayesha Khanna, CEO and co-founder of ADDO AI Singapore, and the artist Sacha Jafri.

Topics: business economy Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) UAE

Related

Asian Business Leadership Forum launches virtual venue
Corporate News
Asian Business Leadership Forum launches virtual venue
Described as Asia’s most influential leadership platform and following three successful editions in 2020 (Oct. 6, Nov. 5 and Dec. 7), the event is now taking place for the first time at the cutting-edge virtual venue, the ABLF City. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Zomato co-founder, World Bank economist and Aster DM Healthcare to speak at Asian leaders event

Latest updates

DeChambeau: Power gives him advantage for Saudi International
DeChambeau: Power gives him advantage for Saudi International
Saudi women making their mark in science
Saudi women making their mark in science
Stones ‘deserves the best’ says Man City boss Guardiola
Stones ‘deserves the best’ says Man City boss Guardiola
Golf Saudi CEO sees bright future for the sport with The Line
Golf Saudi CEO sees bright future for the sport with The Line
Talent a ‘game changer’ in attracting investment, says UAE official
Human resources are a key factor in a country’s ability to attract investment, the head of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) told delegates at the 14th Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF). (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.