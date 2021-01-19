Qatar National Bank sees gradual growth in Saudi Arabia after end of rift

National Housing inks $530m project financing deals for 15,000 homes

National Housing Co. (NHC) inked today, Jan. 19, two financing agreements worth SR2 billion ($530 million) with Al Rajhi Bank, it said in a statement.

Under these agreements, Al Rajhi will finance the development of new housing projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, which will provide around 15,000 residential units.

These agreements will also help implement the e-financing platform for the beneficiaries of the Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program.