Ramy Youssef among nominees for Critics’ Choice Awards
Ramy Youssef is nominated for the Best Actor in Comedy Series category. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Ramy Youssef among nominees for Critics’ Choice Awards
DUBAI: The Critics Choice Association unveiled this week its nominations for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, and US-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef is among the long stellar list.

The 29-year-old award-winning star is nominated for the Best Actor in Comedy Series category for his role in “Ramy.” 

His award-winning Hulu show, that is about an Egyptian-American living in New Jersey who is determined to become a better Muslim, is competing for the Best Comedy Series category. 

Read Arab Newss interview with Youssef here.

Topping the event’s list are the crime drama “Ozark” and the historic drama “The Crown” – both streaming on Netflix – with six nods each. 

“Lovecraft Country,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Mrs. America” all earned five nominations while “Better Call Saul” and “The Plot Against America” received four.

The ceremony’s format and the film nominees will be revealed on Feb. 8, while the winners will be announced on March 7.  

Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
NEW YORK: Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Brooks said that for this week’s inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the US

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free.”

