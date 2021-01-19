Ramy Youssef among nominees for Critics’ Choice Awards

DUBAI: The Critics Choice Association unveiled this week its nominations for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, and US-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef is among the long stellar list.

The 29-year-old award-winning star is nominated for the Best Actor in Comedy Series category for his role in “Ramy.”

His award-winning Hulu show, that is about an Egyptian-American living in New Jersey who is determined to become a better Muslim, is competing for the Best Comedy Series category.

Read Arab News’s interview with Youssef here.

Topping the event’s list are the crime drama “Ozark” and the historic drama “The Crown” – both streaming on Netflix – with six nods each.

“Lovecraft Country,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Mrs. America” all earned five nominations while “Better Call Saul” and “The Plot Against America” received four.

The ceremony’s format and the film nominees will be revealed on Feb. 8, while the winners will be announced on March 7.