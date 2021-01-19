You are here

  • Home
  • Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’

Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’

Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks during a voter mobilization event, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida, U.S., October 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntyvh

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’

Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’
  • "Biden moving into the White House could drive markets into a bull run more sharply than previous inaugurations," a financial expert says
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Investors are expecting a “Biden bounce” in global markets following the inauguration on Wednesday of Joe Biden as the 46th US president.

“History teaches us that we can expect the markets to react favorably to the inauguration of a new US president — and this time around it is likely to be no different,” said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisers, with over 80,000 clients and $12 billion under advisement.

“Indeed, Biden moving into the White House could drive markets into a bull run more sharply than previous inaugurations because it is hoped the incoming administration will bring stability and, possibly, a halt to the uncertainty following the fiercely contested election. 

“Investors will also be buoyed by the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus announced by Biden, the Federal Reserve’s willingness to support markets, the new president’s multilateral trade agenda and his plans for stepping up the vaccine rollout. All of this will encourage confidence and optimism,” Green said.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al Rajhi Capital, agreed with the optimism regarding a “Biden bounce.”

“One of the important outcomes with Biden is stability in the market. But there is also the stimulus factor coupled with the vaccine that is giving an indication of recovery in the market. This perceived unity in the US will be healthy for the global and Saudi market,” he told Arab News.

However, Green said that investors should be cautious for three reasons: “First, a market rally is going to be difficult to sustain indefinitely due to the enormous economic scarring caused by the pandemic.

“The major long-term headwind is mass unemployment, which is hitting demand, growth and investment on Main Street and which, ultimately, will have to impact Wall Street.

“Second, the new administration will have policies that will have an effect on different sectors of the economy. There will be a readjustment period that needs to be taken into account.

“And, third, not all shares are created equal and stock markets are heavily unbalanced at the moment. A handful of sectors are bringing up entire indexes,” he said.

Topics: Joe Biden Market

Related

American Chamber of Commerce: Why Biden will be business as usual for US-KSA economic ties
Business & Economy
American Chamber of Commerce: Why Biden will be business as usual for US-KSA economic ties
Special A Syrian Kurdish woman joins a demonstration in Hasakeh province on June 27, 2020, to protest Turkish deadly offensives in the northeastern areas of the country. (AFP file photo) photos
Middle-East
How the Biden presidency might impact Turkey’s Kurdish problem

Saudi Arabia appointed chair of World Bank audit committee

Saudi Arabia appointed chair of World Bank audit committee
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia appointed chair of World Bank audit committee

Saudi Arabia appointed chair of World Bank audit committee
  • Abdulmuhsen Al-Khalaf was selected as chair of the group’s audit committee
Updated 6 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Members of the World Bank Group (WBG) executive board have unanimously selected Saudi representative Abdulmuhsen Al-Khalaf as chair of the group’s audit committee.

Al-Khalaf is the executive director representing the Kingdom and has been in the position since November.

Prior to that, he served as alternate executive director between 2018 and 2020, and as adviser to the Saudi executive director between 2014 and 2018.

The audit committee members consist of executive directors representing the US, France, Japan, China, the UK, Brazil, and Poland. The committee is appointed to assist the executive board in overseeing the WBG’s finances, accounting, risk management, internal controls, and institutional integrity.

The committee maintains integrity of financial statements for WBG institutions and financial reporting related to trust funds. It also oversees appointments, qualifications, and independence of external auditors, and supervises internal and external auditors’ performance.

In addition, it ensures that financial, accounting, and administrative policies, as well as internal controls related to fraud and corruption are adequate and effective.

Prior to joining the WBG board, Al-Khalaf served as an economist at the Saudi Ministry of Finance, where he worked on several economic and financial policy issues and a variety of topics on the G20 agenda, representing the Kingdom in the G20 development working group.

Saudi Arabia became a member of the WBG in August 1957.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank

Related

World Bank approves cash assistance to crisis-struck Lebanon
Middle-East
World Bank approves cash assistance to crisis-struck Lebanon
Described as Asia’s most influential leadership platform and following three successful editions in 2020 (Oct. 6, Nov. 5 and Dec. 7), the event is now taking place for the first time at the cutting-edge virtual venue, the ABLF City. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Zomato co-founder, World Bank economist and Aster DM Healthcare to speak at Asian leaders event

Latest updates

Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’
Market traders ready to ride ‘Biden bounce’
beIN Sports channels return to Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports channels return to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia appointed chair of World Bank audit committee
Saudi Arabia appointed chair of World Bank audit committee
Italy lauds decree on Palestinian elections
Italy lauds decree on Palestinian elections
American Chamber of Commerce: Why Biden will be business as usual for US-KSA economic ties
American Chamber of Commerce: Why Biden will be business as usual for US-KSA economic ties

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.