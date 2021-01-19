You are here

Saudi aid center continues projects in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen

date 2021-01-19

Saudi aid center continues projects in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen
Updated 20 January 2021
SPA
The center continues to implement its water and environmental sanitation project in Hodeidah governorate
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
This project is part of efforts by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief. (SPA)
Updated 20 January 2021
SPA

  • The center continues to implement its water and environmental sanitation project in Hodeidah governorate
Updated 20 January 2021
SPA

KHARTOUM: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Monday a campaign in Sudan to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it. The launch took place in the presence of a delegation from the country’s Health Ministry, representatives from the Saudi Embassy in Sudan, and a KSrelief team.
The center’s volunteer medical team will check up on more than 15,000 patients, perform about 1,200 surgeries, and distribute 3,000 eyeglasses and medicines for cases that do not require surgery. The campaign aims to help low-income families and individuals who are unable to cover their treatment in Khartoum, Omdurman and Al-Kalakila.
In Jordan, KSrelief distributed 1,595 winter kits and 3,190 blankets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, benefiting 8,035 individuals. Each kit contains jackets, sweaters, hats and other clothing in different sizes.
Meanwhile, KSrelief distributed more than 108 tons of food baskets to displaced people in Yemen’s Aden governorate, benefiting 6,060 individuals.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet strongly condemns continuous Houthi violations

The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman
  • The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet strongly condemned the continued violations by Houthi militia of the Stockholm Agreement to end the Yemen conflict.
It also condemned the Houthi’s use of Hodeidah Governorate as a “platform for hostilities and terrorist operations” by launching ballistic missiles and drones.
Such actions, the Cabinet said, is a threat to regional and international security, and undermines political efforts to end the conflict.
The remarks were made on Tuesday during a virtual session chaired by King Salman.
At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet said it valued Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s participation in a recent World Economic Forum event and his speech about the role that Saudi Arabia has played promoting development and supporting the stability of the region, as well as preserving the energy supply market.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

