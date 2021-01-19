Saudi aid center continues projects in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen

KHARTOUM: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Monday a campaign in Sudan to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it. The launch took place in the presence of a delegation from the country’s Health Ministry, representatives from the Saudi Embassy in Sudan, and a KSrelief team.

The center’s volunteer medical team will check up on more than 15,000 patients, perform about 1,200 surgeries, and distribute 3,000 eyeglasses and medicines for cases that do not require surgery. The campaign aims to help low-income families and individuals who are unable to cover their treatment in Khartoum, Omdurman and Al-Kalakila.

In Jordan, KSrelief distributed 1,595 winter kits and 3,190 blankets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, benefiting 8,035 individuals. Each kit contains jackets, sweaters, hats and other clothing in different sizes.

Meanwhile, KSrelief distributed more than 108 tons of food baskets to displaced people in Yemen’s Aden governorate, benefiting 6,060 individuals.