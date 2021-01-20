You are here

Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 

Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 
The engagement pictures were taken at the White House. (Instagram)
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 

Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 
Updated 20 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, has announced her engagement to her Lebanese partner Michael Boulos this week.

The engagement pictures were taken on Tuesday at the White House, a few hours before her father left the office. 

Tiffany took to social media to express her excitement. 

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé @MichaelZBoulos! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter,” she wrote to her 878.4 thousand followers. 

Meanwhile, Boulos wrote on Instagram: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Boulos, an heir to a multibillion-dollar Nigerian conglomerate, is the son of Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos. 

Models Tina Kunakey, Leila Nda star in latest Alaia campaign

Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied
Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Models Tina Kunakey, Leila Nda star in latest Alaia campaign

Tina Kunakey stars in Alaia Spring 2021 RTW campaign. Supplied
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Maison Alaia has unveiled its spring 2021 ready-to-wear campaign, starring models Tina Kunakey and Leila Nda.

The images were lensed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti. 

Kunakey and Nda star in the campaign photos wearing the latest pieces from the luxury label. 

For her part, Belgian-Burundian Nda wore a cream-colored blouse with bell sleeves tucked into tailored, high-waisted shorts. The look was elevated with a pair of black sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Kunakey stunned in a creamy, Saharan-inspired  jacket and matching skirt. 

Nda and Kunakey starred in the campaign alongside other models Dieyna Ba and Thayna Soares.

Soares wore a printed top and coordinating skirt and Ba donned an embellished, halterneck midi dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

The offering is inspired by the couturier’s North African roots and his trip to the continent with the late photographer Peter Beard.

The house of Alaia was founded by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia who died from a heart attack aged 82 in Nov 2017. 

Following his unexpected passing, Mr. Alaïa’s partners pledged to keep his brand alive and functioning. According to Carla Sozzani, one of Alaia’s closest collaborators, “there are enough products, samples and ideas in the archives to create new seasonal collections for generations.” 

Instead of referring to the designs as “collections,” the house now calls each new offering “Les Editions,” as they are renditions of the designer’s most iconic designs.

In November, the maison paid tribute to the couturier with its spring 2021 Editions of cult pieces. Embracing nostalgia, it was presented through an artistic dance performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, and the late designer’s honorary daughter, was joined by fellow model Karlie Kloss on the brand’s Instagram page, as they discussed the timeless silhouettes that have been reimagined for the new collection. The artistic performance was then shared across the Maison’s Instagram and YouTube platforms.

The dance presentation of the collection, which was live streamed from the cultural arts center La Gaité Lyrique in Paris, was performed by French-Moroccan dancer Hajiba Fahmy, who has worked with international superstar Beyonce. She wore a delicate white dressed plucked from the collection.

Topics: Alaia Tina Kunakey

