Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Lebanese businessman 

DUBAI: Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, has announced her engagement to her Lebanese partner Michael Boulos this week.

The engagement pictures were taken on Tuesday at the White House, a few hours before her father left the office.

Tiffany took to social media to express her excitement.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé @MichaelZBoulos! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter,” she wrote to her 878.4 thousand followers.

Meanwhile, Boulos wrote on Instagram: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Boulos, an heir to a multibillion-dollar Nigerian conglomerate, is the son of Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos.