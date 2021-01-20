You are here

  Biden plans immediate end to Trump's 'travel ban' on Muslim majority states

Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states

Biden plans immediate end to Trump’s ‘travel ban’ on Muslim majority states
US President-Elect Joe Biden speaks at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard /Reserve Center in New Castle Airport on January 19, 2021, in New Castle, Delaware, before departing for Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
  • The controversial ban was introduced during Trump’s first week in office and caused widespread protest
  • The policy followed Trump’s pledge where he called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US”
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden will sign orders hours after being sworn in as US President to break from policies imposed by the departing President Donald Trump, including a ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries.
The controversial ban was introduced during Trump’s first week in office, causing widespread protest and condemnation.
After court rulings invalidated the first versions of the ban, in 2018 the Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration’s third version, which applied to nationals of five majority-Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.
Trump claimed the ban did not target Muslims, and was meant to keep the US “safe and free.”
In 2020, the ban was extended to include restrictions on permanent immigration for people from six other countries, including Sudan and Nigeria.
The policy followed Trump’s pledge on his campaign trail in which he called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on.”
Biden will also sign 16 other actions on the environment, fighting Covid-19 and the economy, aides said.
In first-day moves, he will halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem unauthorized migration.
He will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of COVID-19, restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump, and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living in the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied.
Biden “will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward,” the aides said in a statement.

(With AFP)

World leaders welcome US transfer of power

World leaders welcome US transfer of power
World leaders welcome US transfer of power

World leaders welcome US transfer of power
PARIS: Several world leaders said they were looking forward to Wednesday’s transfer of power in the United States, where Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as president after four turbulent years under Donald Trump.

President Hassan Rouhani did not miss the opportunity to hail the departure of “tyrant” Trump, with Tehran repeatedly calling on Washington to lift sanctions imposed over its nuclear drive.
Biden’s administration wants the United States back in the landmark Iran nuclear accord which Trump withdrew from, conditional on Tehran’s return to strict compliance.
A “tyrant’s era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign,” Rouhani said.
“We expect (the Biden administration) to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years.”

Top EU officials voiced relief that they would soon have a friend in the White House again.
“Let’s build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world,” said Charles Michel, president of the European Council.
“This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy,” added European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
“And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House.”

NATO said it hoped to boost transatlantic ties under Biden.
“We look forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden to further strengthen ties between the United States and Europe, as we face global challenges none of us can tackle alone,” the military alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was looking forward to “working closely” with Biden.
Johnson, who has faced criticism over his close relationship with Trump, cited a host of policy areas in which he hoped to collaborate with Biden.
“In our fight against COVID and across climate change, defense, security and in promoting and defending democracy, our goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to achieve them,” he said in a statement.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev called for Russia and the United States to repair their strained ties.
“The current condition of relations between Russia and the United States is of great concern,” Gorbachev said in an interview with state-run news agency TASS.
“But this also means that something has to be done about it in order to normalize relations,” he said.
“We cannot fence ourselves off from each other.”

