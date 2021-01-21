You are here

  • Home
  • Most Gulf markets end higher with Dubai leading gains

Most Gulf markets end higher with Dubai leading gains

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.4 percent, with Emirates NBD jumping 4.4 percent. (Shutterstock)
Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.4 percent, with Emirates NBD jumping 4.4 percent. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ga5cq

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Most Gulf markets end higher with Dubai leading gains

Most Gulf markets end higher with Dubai leading gains
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, with Dubai leading gains boosted by its top lender Emirates NBD, while Saudi bucked the trend to
close lower.
Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.4 percent, with Emirates NBD jumping 4.4 percent and Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank up 0.8 percent.
Emirates NBD recorded a more 20 percent increase in the number and value of fund transfers via its DirectRemit platform in 2020 compared to the previous year.
Property stocks also drove gains, with blue chip developer Emaar Properties ending 1 percent higher.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3 percent, with Aldar Properties surging 8.1 percent in its biggest intraday gain since October.
On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a framework between the Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar Properties for development of capital projects in the emirate.
The index’s gains, however, were limited by losses at telecoms firm Etisalat, which closed 3.2
percent lower.
Qatar’s main index gained 0.3 percent, led by a 3.3 percent jump in market heavyweight Industries Qatar.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3 percent, hit by a 1.4 percent fall in Saudi Telecom Co. and a 0.3 percent drop in Al-Rajhi Bank.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index tacked on 0.9 percent, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory, including Commercial International Bank, which advanced 1.1 percent.
 

Related

Some employees working remotely are opting to stay in a hotel during the working week. (Emaar Hospitality)
Business & Economy
Dubai hotels target workation, staycation markets

Bitcoin is a ‘high-risk’ speculation tool, say Saudi finance experts

Bitcoin is a ‘high-risk’ speculation tool, say Saudi finance experts
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Bitcoin is a ‘high-risk’ speculation tool, say Saudi finance experts

Bitcoin is a ‘high-risk’ speculation tool, say Saudi finance experts
  • The cryptocurrency is not tied to any central bank or a financial institution that guarantees it
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Bankers and economists have warned of the “significant risks” in Bitcoin trading, despite the digital currency’s recent headline-grabbing valuations.
Introduced in 2008, Bitcoin surged to a record high on Jan. 8 of $41,530, before retreating to $35,529 on Jan. 20.
Fadhel Al-Buainain, a former Saudi banker, told Arab News that Bitcoin is a first-class speculation tool without any support from cash reserves or economic superpowers, in contrast to the valuation mechanism of currencies like the dollar, the euro and others.
Bitcoin started, he noted, as an instrument for the movement of money denominated in US dollars and away from the conventional banking system, but soon transformed into an independent digital currency that is valued purely on the basis of supply and demand.
“The risks involved with Bitcoin are major and significant,” he said, adding: “The first risk is that nobody knows how it started and where it gets its strength. Another risk is that it is not tied to any central bank or a financial institution that guarantees it.
Besides, most of the banks do
not approve it.
Al-Buainain, who is a member of the Saudi Financial Association, assessed that the biggest issue with Bitcoin is the fact it has been used as a money laundering tool by those involved in the drug trade and other illegal activities. “This makes it a suspicious currency from a legal perspective,” he said.
Some analysts have speculated that Bitcoin could rise all the way to $100,000. Bitcoin has taken advantage of this optimism, especially among traders looking for a get-rich-quick scheme, leading to the potential for a bubble.
“I don’t think the Bitcoin legislation is effective because it is not associated with any reliable bank. Therefore, everything that is said about its legislation is inaccurate and impractical,”
Al-Buainain said.
The banker said there is a place for digital currencies, but only if their valuation is determined by central banks.
Mohammed Al-Suwayed, a financial analyst, said while he believed Bitcoin may rise as high as $100,000, the market was
easily manipulated.
Bitcoin is gaining now, he added, because of the liquidity available to speculators in the stock market. But he assessed that the speculation could end at any moment, causing the valuation to plummet, as has been seen before.
The Saudi Central Bank’s Standing Committee for Awareness on Dealing in Unauthorized Securities in the Foreign Exchange Market has previously warned against trading in unlicensed forex currency exchange markets.
The committee said investing in digital currencies is a high-risk strategy due to the fluctuation of prices and Bitcoin not being subject to the Saudi banking regulatory authorities.
Abdullah Al-Qahtani, a member of the committee, stressed that the first and most important defense against any fraud is being aware of fraudulent practices.
The committee was formed by a royal decree and focuses on increasing public awareness about trading in securities in unauthorized markets and the marketing of unlicensed digital currencies.
The committee is chaired by the Capital Market Authority and has members from the ministries of interior, media and commerce, as well as the Saudi Central Bank. It works with government agencies to curb unlicensed trading activities in unlicensed digital currencies.

 

Topics: bitcoin Saudi Arabia

Related

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Business & Economy
Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Bitcoin passes $30k for the first time
Business & Economy
Bitcoin passes $30k for the first time

Latest updates

Most Gulf markets end higher with Dubai leading gains
Most Gulf markets end higher with Dubai leading gains
Bitcoin is a ‘high-risk’ speculation tool, say Saudi finance experts
Bitcoin is a ‘high-risk’ speculation tool, say Saudi finance experts
What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
What We Are Reading Today: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year
Dhaka ready to start Rohingya return this year
India’s Muslims ‘living in fear’ amid temple funding drive
India’s Muslims ‘living in fear’ amid temple funding drive

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.