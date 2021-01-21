You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Film Commission launches 28 projects with Daw competition winners

Saudi Film Commission launches 28 projects with Daw competition winners

Film competition winners sign agreements with the Film Commission to bring their projects to the screen. (Film Commission photo)
1 / 3
Film competition winners sign agreements with the Film Commission to bring their projects to the screen. (Film Commission photo)
Film competition winners sign agreements with the Film Commission to bring their projects to the screen. (Film Commission photo)
2 / 3
Film competition winners sign agreements with the Film Commission to bring their projects to the screen. (Film Commission photo)
Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Qahtani speaking at the event at which he announced SR40 million of funding for the projects. (Film Commission photo)
3 / 3
Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Qahtani speaking at the event at which he announced SR40 million of funding for the projects. (Film Commission photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nf6m

Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Film Commission launches 28 projects with Daw competition winners

Saudi Film Commission launches 28 projects with Daw competition winners
  • Filmmakers thank Prince Badr for his support for cultural projects
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Film Commission signed an SR40 million ($10.7 million) deal on Wednesday for 28 film-related projects based on the winning entries to last year’s Daw competition. They include the development of scripts as well as production of short and feature-length films.

The commission announced in February last year the winners in the four categories of the competition. Eight entrants were rewarded in the category for completed scripts for feature films, 11 in the short films category, six in the script-development category, two in the completed long films category, and three in the student category.

Filmmaker Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of the commission, thanked Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the minister of culture and chairman of the commission’s board of directors, for his support for cultural projects, including the Daw competition.

HIGHLIGHT

The commission launched the Daw competition in September 2019 to support Saudi cinema in line with the country’s Quality of Life Program, as part of the efforts to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Applications for Daw went through five stages of qualification, nomination and arbitration, and concluded with the announcement of the winners,” said Al-Qahtani. “But the competition does not end here, for the production phase for these 28 projects has begun, funded by nearly SR40 million.”

In a message to the next generation of Saudi filmmakers who will benefit from new-found support and empowerment, he said: “As a filmmaker, I envy you all. We have found a community, support and supporters who speak the same language” and share the same passion for film.

The commission launched the Daw competition in September 2019 to support Saudi cinema in line with the country’s Quality of Life Program, as part of the efforts to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The aim of the contest was to help develop the emerging film industry in the Kingdom, empower Saudi talent, showcase Saudi content on regional and international platforms, and establish a sustainable model for film financing in the country.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission Daw competition Culture and Entertainment

Related

Digital program aims to help further Saudi filmmakers’ careers
Saudi Arabia
Digital program aims to help further Saudi filmmakers’ careers
Saudi film ‘Scales’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars
Saudi Arabia
Saudi film ‘Scales’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism
  • Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attended the opening session for the 113th UN World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Executive Council, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the organization’s efforts, in cooperation with member states, to serve the global tourism sector and sustain its recovery by standardizing protocols that help lift restrictions imposed on travelers and supporting tourism facilities in the private sector.

Haifa Al-Jedea, general supervisor of the international relations department at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to cooperation with UNWTO, pointing out that the organization decided to open its first regional office in the world in Riyadh, which will start work this year.

Al-Jedea added that the regional office will be a supporting factor not only for the countries of the region but also for Africa and Asia, confirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cooperate with the international community to support the tourism sector at both regional and international levels.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Kingdom seeks to be a leading global tourism destination, with a goal to host 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

As a modern tourist destination, Saudi Arabia aims to focus on sustainability, as this added value represents one of the factors that will help to attract tourists from all over the world.

Topics: Hail province Saudi tourist attractions Vision 2030 United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Special We have everything we need - diverse nature, strong culture, great people - to achieve our target: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb
Saudi Arabia
We have everything we need - diverse nature, strong culture, great people - to achieve our target: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb
Saudi tourist visas to be available by 2021
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourist visas to be available by 2021

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism
Saudi Arabia committed to supporting global efforts to revive tourism
White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners
White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners
UK scientists to update COVID-19 vaccine to resist new variants
UK scientists to update COVID-19 vaccine to resist new variants
Abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era after Biden inauguration
Abrupt pivot to civility in post-Trump era after Biden inauguration
Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry
Biden announces return to global climate accord, new curbs on US oil industry

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.