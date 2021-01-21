You are here

Struggling Marseille loses again as fans turn on players

Lens' Simon Banza, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lens at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
1 / 3
Lens' Simon Banza, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lens at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Marseille players react after the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lens at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. Lens won 1-0. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
2 / 3
Marseille players react after the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lens at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. Lens won 1-0. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Lens' Simon Banza scores the opening goal of his team during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lens at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
3 / 3
Lens' Simon Banza scores the opening goal of his team during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Lens at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
PARIS: Struggling Marseille lost 1-0 at home to Lens in the French league on Wednesday to concede more ground in the title race, and further alienate the players from their angry fans.
Following a 2-1 defeat at home to Nimes last weekend, which led to stinging criticism of the players from coach Andre Villas-Boas, sixth-place Marseille has now lost four of its last six games overall.
Forward Simon Banza headed seventh-place Lens ahead in the 58th minute. Teen striker Arnaud Kalimuendo could have made it 2-0 when going clean through in the 90th, but blazed over the bar after goalkeeper Steve Mandanda saved his first shot.
Matters are not likely to get any easier for Marseille, with matches against fourth-place Monaco, fifth-place Rennes and league leader Paris Saint-Germain coming up.
Fans made their feelings perfectly clear before the game had started, even without being present at an empty Stade Velodrome because of the coronavirus.
One of Marseille’s several supporters’ groups managed to write “Vous Etes Degueulasses” (“You Are Disgusting“) in big letters on the seats in what is usually their section of the stadium.
Another banner was placed in full view, which read “Vous Nous Faites Honte” (“You Bring Shame On Us“).
There were also posters displayed outside the stadium aimed at unpopular club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, calling him a “crook” and urging him to “get lost.”
Marseille is the only French side to have won the Champions League, in 1993.
But the club arguably has the country’s most volatile fans, and they are quick to turn on the players when things are not going well or if they sense they are not trying hard enough.

Juventus beat Napoli to win Italian Super Cup

Juventus beat Napoli to win Italian Super Cup
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy: Andrea Pirlo won his first trophy as a coach on Wednesday as Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo blasted in his 20th goal of the season following a corner on 64 minutes in Reggio Emilia, before Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne missed a penalty and Alvaro Morata added a second deep into injury time.
Pirlo, 41, clinched his first silverware five months after taking over at his former club where he won four league titles.
“Winning a first title (as a coach) is a great joy, different from that felt as a player, it’s even more beautiful,” said Pirlo, who lifted the trophy three times as a player with Juventus and AC Milan.
Juventus won the annual trophy, played between the league champions and Italian Cup holders, for the ninth time, having finished runners-up last year to Lazio.
“This trophy is very important because it can give us confidence for the rest of our season,” said Ronaldo.
Juventus sit fifth in the league, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan, after losing 2-0 to second-placed Inter Milan last weekend.
“The Scudetto is possible, Milan and Inter are very strong, but there are still a lot of games to be played and we can still do it,” added Ronaldo.
It was the first meeting between Pirlo and Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, who won the 2006 World Cup together and spent a decade as AC Milan teammates, winning two Serie A titles and two Champions League crowns together.
They have not faced off this season after Napoli refused to travel to Turin for their October league match because of coronavirus cases — a fixture which has still to be played.
“I’m sorry for Gennaro Gattuso, but we wanted to react after the defeat against Inter Milan,” said Pirlo.
“We bet a lot on the pride of the players, we wanted to show that we were a team.”
Juventus received a boost hours before kick-off with Juan Cuadrado recovering from coronavirus and starting for the first time in two weeks.
Napoli had the best chance of the first half in the Mapei Stadium, with Juve keeper Wojciech Szczsesny demonstrating quick reflexes to save Hirving Lozano’s diving header just before the half-hour mark.
Federico Bernardeschi came off the bench after the break in place of Federico Chiesa and immediately had an impact.
Juventus piled on the pressure after an hour when Ronaldo was sent through on goal and defender Kostas Manolas almost deflected the ball into his own net.
But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the most of the resulting corner, with the ball bouncing off Tiemoue Bakayoko and into the path of the unmarked Portuguese forward to fire in his 20th goal of the season.
Napoli had a chance to equalize from the spot after Weston McKennie fouled Dries Mertens, but Insigne wasted the opportunity by dragging a woeful effort wide.
Szczsesny pulled off another late save before a last-gasp Morata goal sealed victory.
“We all lost together, not because of Lorenzo’s penalty. Let’s move on,” said Gattuso, 43, whose side beat Juventus in last season’s Italian Cup.
“In the first half there was a bit of fear. I don’t remember Juve’s serious chances today.
“We could have done better, but the match is very similar to the one seven months ago. In fact, we suffered more seven months ago than today.”

