Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave dozens dead
Above, the scene of a twin suicide bombing which killed nearly 30 people on a bustling commercial street in the heart of Baghdad on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi security forces guard the site of a suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Open-air market for second-hand clothes in the Iraqi capital’s Tayaran Square was teeming with people
BAGHDAD: A rare twin suicide bombing killed nearly 30 in central Baghdad on Thursday, Iraqi state media said, the deadliest attack in the city in three years.

At least 28 people were killed and another 73 wounded in the attack on a huge open-air market for second-hand clothes in the Iraqi capital’s Tayaran Square.

The market had been teeming with people following nearly a year of restrictions imposed across the country in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

According to an interior ministry statement, the first suicide bomber rushed into the market, claiming to feel sick.

Once a crowd of people had gathered around him, he detonated his explosives.

As people then flocked around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb, the ministry said.

An AFP photographer at the scene said security forces had cordoned off the area, where blood-stained clothes were strewn about the muddy streets.

Paramedics were working to remove casualties, and Iraq’s health ministry said it had mobilized medics across the capital.

Thursday’s attack was the bloodiest incident in Baghdad since January 2018, when a suicide bomber also in Tayaran Square killed more than 30 people.

Suicide bombings had been commonplace in Baghdad during the sectarian bloodletting that followed the US-led invasion of 2003.

Later on, as the Daesh group swept across much of Iraq, its extremists also targeted the capital.

But with the group’s territorial defeat in late 2017, suicide bombings in the city became rare.

Baghdad’s notorious concrete blast walls were dismantled and checkpoints across the city removed.

Thursday’s attack comes as Iraqis prepare for an election, events which are often preceded by bombings and assassinations.

The 2018 attack took place just a few months before Iraq’s last round of parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had originally set this year’s general election for June, nearly a year ahead of schedule, in response to widespread protests in 2019.

But authorities are in talks over rescheduling them to October in order to give electoral authorities more time to register voters and new parties.

Thursday’s twin attack was not immediately claimed but suicide bombings have been used by ultra-conservative Islamist groups, most recently Daesh.

The extremist factions seized a third of Iraq in 2014 and was dangerously close to the capital, but a ferocious three-year fight by Iraqi troops pushed them back.

Still, the group’s sleeper cells have continued to operate in desert and mountain areas, typically targeting security forces or state infrastructure with low casualty attacks.

Still, the US-led coalition that had been supporting Iraq’s campaign against Daesh has significantly drawn down its troop levels over the past year, citing the increased capabilities of Iraqi troops.

The United States, which provides the bulk of the force, has 2,500 troops left in Iraq — down from 5,200 a year ago.

They are mainly in charge of training, providing drone surveillance and carrying out air strikes while Iraqi security forces handle security in urban areas.

Topics: Baghdad attack Iraq

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
Updated 21 January 2021
Arab News

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants

COVID-19 precaution: Dubai suspends live entertainment in hotels and restaurants
  • Elective and non-urgent surgeries also suspended until February 19
Updated 21 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has suspended entertainment activities in restaurants and hotels as a precaution against the continued rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

In circular to owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in the emirate, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing said that field inspections have discovered “an increase in violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.”

“The Department directs all concerned in hotel establishments and restaurants to temporarily hold entertainment activities as of Thursday, January 21, 2021 until further notice,” the government agency said.

“The Department will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority has ordered doctors and hospitals to suspend elective and non-urgent surgeries until February 19.
The circular said surgeries will be suspended for a month starting on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Doctors may allow small procedures only if they will not require deep sedation, hospitalization or blood transfusions, the circular added.

On Wednesday, the UAE has recorded 3,506 new COVID-19, another record high daily count since the start of the pandemic.
The new figures bring the total number of recorded virus cases in the UAE to 263,729. 
It said the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.
The health ministry said it conducted 162,945 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours as part of an intensified testing campaign.
It also announced six deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 762.
The ministry said the 3,746 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 235,421.

Topics: Dubai United Arab Emirates

