UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan

Sudanese Prime MInister Abdullah Hamdok, right, bumps elbows with British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab in the Cabinet Building, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, right, meets with British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab in the Cabinet Building, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Sudanese Finance Minister Heba Mohamed Ali, left, and British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab sign copies of a Memorandum of Understanding, in the Cabinet Building, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

  • Raab arrived in Sudan late Wednesday on the first visit by a British foreign secretary to the East African country in over a decade
  • During his meeting with Hamdok, Raab said the UK was ready to “support Sudan's debt relief once economic reforms are implemented”
AFP

KHARTOUM: Britain announced almost $55 million in aid to Sudan during a visit by its foreign secretary to Khartoum, the embassy said Thursday.
Dominic Raab announced "the disbursement of 40 million pounds ($54.9 million) to the Sudan Family Support Programme - to provide 1.6 million people with direct financial support," the embassy said in a statement.
Raab arrived in Sudan late Wednesday on the first visit by a British foreign secretary to the East African country in over a decade.
The visit, the embassy said, shows the UK's "support" for Sudan's transition following the April 2019 ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir following months of mass protests against his rule.
Britain's top diplomat met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the head of Sudan's ruling council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and other officials.
During his meeting with Hamdok, Raab said the UK was ready to "support Sudan's debt relief once economic reforms are implemented".
Sudan has been undergoing a rocky transition since the ouster of Bashir whose three-decade rule was marked by economic hardship, internal conflicts and international sanctions.
The post-Bashir government has sought to improve its standing among the international community.
In October, it signed a peace agreement with the country's main rebel groups in the hopes of ending long-running conflicts.
It has also been forging closer ties with the United States, and last month, Washington removed Khartoum from its blacklist of "state sponsors of terrorism".
Raab's visit to Sudan comes after days of deadly clashes in the country's troubled Darfur region that left more than 200 people dead and scores wounded.
Earlier this month, Sudan signed a memorandum of understanding with the US to clear Sudan's arrears to the World Bank.
"This move will enable Sudan to regain access to over $1 billion in annual financing from the World Bank for the first time in 27 years," the government said.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Dominic Raab

Lebanon central bank governor denies transfer of capital

Lebanon central bank governor denies transfer of capital
Reuters

Lebanon central bank governor denies transfer of capital

  • There were media reports in Lebanon that billions of dollars have left the country after banks blocked transfers abroad
  • Prime Minister Hassan Diab has held Salameh responsible for the currency crash, accusing him of pursuing “opaque” policies
Reuters

BEIRUT: The governor of Lebanon's Central Bank denied on Thursday that he had made any transfers of the bank's funds following a probe by Swiss authorities into money laundering and embezzlement.
Gov. Riad Salameh's statement was released after he was questioned by Lebanon’s prosecutor general, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, based on a Swiss investigation for aggravated money laundering in connection with possible embezzlement in the bank.
Salameh also said he was ready for any further questioning.
Switzerland's attorney general said Tuesday it has asked Lebanon for cooperation into a probe it started into possible money laundering and embezzlement at the central bank. It was not clear what prompted the investigation in Switzerland. The Swiss attorney general's office declined to offer further details.
There were media reports in Lebanon that billions of dollars have left the country after banks blocked transfers abroad. Some media singled out transfers made by Lebanon's Central Bank governor himself.
Salameh was quick to deny the allegations. “I asserted that no transfers were made from the accounts or the budget of the central bank,” Salameh said in Thursday's statement.
He added that he reserves the right to pursue legal actions against “those who spread tendentious rumors and defamation that target me personally and the financial reputation of Lebanon.”
Lebanon is facing a crippling financial crisis that was in full throttle last year, when private banks enforced informal capital controls, limiting withdrawals and blocking transfers abroad. The value of Lebanon’s currency tumbled against the dollar amid an unprecedented shortage of foreign currencies. The government defaulted on its foreign debts and began talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package.
Amid the chaos, reports surfaced of capital transfers, including by government officials.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab has held Salameh responsible for the currency crash, accusing him of pursuing “opaque” policies that sent the Lebanese pound on its downward spiral against the dollar.
A government-commissioned international audit of the central bank faltered after the New York-based company hired to do it said it was unable to acquire needed information and documents.
Salameh, who has held the central bank post since 1993, has defended his role, alleging a systematic campaign meant to hold him responsible for the country’s financial crisis.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh

