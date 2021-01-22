You are here

Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother
Gigi Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it. (Instagram)
Updated 22 January 2021
DUBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her baby girl with former One Direction star Zayn Malik on Friday, when the part-Palestinian runway star updated her Instagram bio.

The new parents, who welcomed their first bundle of joy together in September, named their newborn Khai. Khai’s name has been reported to be a nod to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother Khairiah.

Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it.




Gigi Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it. (@gigihadid)

The 4-month-old baby was first rumored to be called Dorothea, after the couple’s longtime friend Taylor Swift released a track of that title in her recent album “Evermore.”

Malik announced the birth news on Sept. 23 on his social media, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” read his emotional message.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Minutes later, Hadid shared a picture of the music sensation holding Khai’s hands and wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

News first broke about the 25-year-old’s pregnancy in April.

Shortly after TMZ reported that Hadid was expecting her first child with the British-Pakistani star, the supermodel appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to confirm the news.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Congratulations on expecting a baby!” Fallon told Hadid, who replied, “Thank you so much. Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Hadid and Malik were first linked together in 2015. On and off throughout the years, the couple reconciled in the public eye earlier this year.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Khai

LOS ANGELES: The global release of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie’s new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.

“No Time to Die,” from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had originally been set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before moving to November 2020 and then April 2021.

The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig’s last outing as agent 007.

Cinema owners were hoping “No Time to Die” would kick off a rebound in moviegoing.

The pandemic devastated the film business in 2020, and ticket sales in the United States and Canada sunk 80%. That hurt independent theaters and big chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc.

With the virus still rampant in many areas, including in the key Los Angeles market, Hollywood studios appear reluctant to send their biggest films to theaters. Many cinemas are closed, and ones that are open enforce strict attendance limits to allow for social distancing.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative, with 2015’s “Spectre” raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while “Skyfall” in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

The next closely watched movie is “Black Widow” from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, currently scheduled to debut in theaters on May 7.

Topics: No Time To Die James Bond

