Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother

DUBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her baby girl with former One Direction star Zayn Malik on Friday, when the part-Palestinian runway star updated her Instagram bio.

The new parents, who welcomed their first bundle of joy together in September, named their newborn Khai. Khai’s name has been reported to be a nod to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother Khairiah.

Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it.







Gigi Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it. (@gigihadid)



The 4-month-old baby was first rumored to be called Dorothea, after the couple’s longtime friend Taylor Swift released a track of that title in her recent album “Evermore.”

Malik announced the birth news on Sept. 23 on his social media, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” read his emotional message.

Minutes later, Hadid shared a picture of the music sensation holding Khai’s hands and wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

News first broke about the 25-year-old’s pregnancy in April.

Shortly after TMZ reported that Hadid was expecting her first child with the British-Pakistani star, the supermodel appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to confirm the news.

“Congratulations on expecting a baby!” Fallon told Hadid, who replied, “Thank you so much. Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Hadid and Malik were first linked together in 2015. On and off throughout the years, the couple reconciled in the public eye earlier this year.