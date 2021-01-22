You are here

  • Home
  • Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer

Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer

Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer
Samer Halimeh designed Tiffany Trump’s 13-carat emerald-cut diamond. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3hah

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer

Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Former presidential Tiffany Trump’s fiancée proposed to her with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond by Lebanese designer Samer Halimeh.

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter on Tuesday announced her engagement to Lebanese partner Michael Boulos, whom she has been dating since 2018, with the engagement pictures taken at the White House, a few hours before her father left the office.

According to the New York celebrity designer’s Instagram post, the ring is G color with a clarity of VVS1, flanked with two trapeze cut stones.

Halimeh, who designed pieces for A-list celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, did not reveal the price of the ring, but jewelry experts believe it is worth over $1 million.

Halimeh, who attended the proposal in the White House, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. “Starting 2021 with a Presidential flavor. Congratulations to the golden couple, @tiffanytrump and @michaelboulos, on their engagement,” he wrote.

Boulos, of Lebanese and French descent, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his father, Massad runs Boulos Enterprises and is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.

Topics: tiffany trump Samer Halimeh michael boulos

Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother

Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother
Updated 40 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother

Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother
Updated 40 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her baby girl with former One Direction star Zayn Malik on Friday, when the part-Palestinian runway star updated her Instagram bio.

The new parents, who welcomed their first bundle of joy together in September, named their newborn Khai. Khai’s name has been reported to be a nod to Hadid’s Palestinian grandmother Khairiah.

Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it.

Gigi Hadid’s bio now has “khai’s mom” on it. (@gigihadid)

The 4-month-old baby was first rumored to be called Dorothea, after the couple’s longtime friend Taylor Swift released a track of that title in her recent album “Evermore.”

Malik announced the birth news on Sept. 23 on his social media, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” read his emotional message.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Minutes later, Hadid shared a picture of the music sensation holding Khai’s hands and wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

News first broke about the 25-year-old’s pregnancy in April.

Shortly after TMZ reported that Hadid was expecting her first child with the British-Pakistani star, the supermodel appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to confirm the news.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Congratulations on expecting a baby!” Fallon told Hadid, who replied, “Thank you so much. Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes.”

Hadid and Malik were first linked together in 2015. On and off throughout the years, the couple reconciled in the public eye earlier this year.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Khai

Latest updates

Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer
Tiffany Trump’s engagement ring is by Lebanese designer
Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
Egypt officials: Bomb kills 1 police and wounds 3 in Sinai
One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor
One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dancefloor
Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother
Big reveal: Name of model Gigi Hadid’s baby girl a homage to her grandmother
Truck with quarry explosives blows up in India, at least five dead
Truck with quarry explosives blows up in India, at least five dead

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.