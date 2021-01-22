You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh

Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh

Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh
1 / 5
Visitors at the Saudi Gift Gallery pop up. (Supplied)
Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh
2 / 5
Visitors at the Saudi Gift Gallery pop up. (Supplied)
Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh
3 / 5
Visitors at the Saudi Gift Gallery pop up. (Supplied)
Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh
4 / 5
Saudi Gift Gallery’s Winter Pop-up displays unique selection of gifts curated by local designers. (Supplied)
Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh
5 / 5
Saudi calligrapher & artist Mohammed Alajlan at the event. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64wck

Updated 22 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh

Saudi artists’ work for sale at pop-up store in Riyadh
  • Al-Rajhi and her co-founder Maria Cometti work with local artists and designers from their base in the Diplomatic Quarter
Updated 22 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Gift Gallery, an online store, organized a one-day winter pop-up store at the Marriott hotel in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter on Friday, featuring a unique selection of locally made handicrafts and gifts. They included a special-edition artwork by the well-known Riyadh-born Saudi calligrapher and founder of his eponymous art gallery Mohammed Alajlan, whose work is often inspired by poetry.

“We wanted authentic, beautiful, and purposeful gifts from Saudi Arabia and thought others would too,” said Saudi Gift Gallery co-founder Hind Al-Rajhi. “This is why we created the gift gallery.”

Al-Rajhi and her co-founder Maria Cometti work with local artists and designers from their base in the Diplomatic Quarter.

“It’s encouraging to see both the expat and local community embracing Saudi products and showing such interest in our designers,” Al-Rajhi said of the pop-up store.

She described the Diplomatic Quarter as “a cultural hub” and “the perfect place for a concept such as Saudi Gift Gallery,” and expressed her thanks to the Ministry of Culture and the Heritage Commission for their support of local artists.

 

Topics: Saudi artists

Related

Saudi artists ready to unleash their musical talents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists ready to unleash their musical talents
Shara Art Fair brings together Saudi artists
Saudi Arabia
Shara Art Fair brings together Saudi artists

Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation set to begin

Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation set to begin
Updated 23 January 2021
Arab News

Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation set to begin

Visit to Uzbekistan by high-level Saudi delegation set to begin
  • Aim is to enhance bilateral relations
  • A number of joint projects will be launched during the trip
Updated 23 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A high-level Saudi delegation begin an official visit to Uzbekistan on Saturday, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
The delegation, led by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, will include officials from a large number of government agencies, in addition to representatives from the private sector and senior Saudi businessmen.
The agenda for the visit includes the unveiling of a number of joint projects, the signing of a memorandum of understanding, and the launch of renewable-energy projects led by Saudi companies, as well as meetings between officials and businessmen from both countries.
Uzbekistan’s “business environment is witnessing an increase in investment opportunities in the fields of energy, food industries, building materials, mining, electronics, information technology, agriculture and others,” according to the SPA report.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan Khalid Al-Falih Investment

Related

The free economic zones planned to be launched in Saudi Arabia are under final review by the government, said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi free economic zones under final review by govt: Al-Falih

Latest updates

Asia to dominate Davos virtual forum as virus-hit West struggles
Asia to dominate Davos virtual forum as virus-hit West struggles
Musk to offer $100m prize for ‘best’ carbon capture tech
Musk to offer $100m prize for ‘best’ carbon capture tech
Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Investors fret about economic impact of fresh COVID-19 shocks
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
Schlumberger echoes rivals’ oil recovery predictions
What We Are Reading Today: Four Kings
What We Are Reading Today: Four Kings

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.