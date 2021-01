The number of expatriates working in Saudi Arabia fell by 257,200 during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter, according to labor force survey conducted by the General Authority for Statistics.

On the other hand, the number of Saudis employed in the labor market rose by 81,900 quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), reaching 3.25 million, during the same period.

The Saudi labor market was affected by the coronavirus outbreak during Q2 and Q3 2020.