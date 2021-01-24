You are here

  • Home
  • India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, Jan. 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wqqv

Updated 24 January 2021
Reuters

India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week
  • The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the vaccine, developed by local companies
  • The expansion from the 12 states now administering COVAXIN includes the southern state of Kerala
Updated 24 January 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India said it will administer homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from Monday as it seeks to inoculate 30 million health care workers across the country.
The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
The expansion from the 12 states now administering COVAXIN includes the southern state of Kerala, which has a high COVID-19 caseload, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, the government said late on Saturday.
Some doctors have expressed doubt about COVAXIN, which was approved without efficacy data from late-stage clinical trials. The government says it is safe. The Lancet medical journal said on Thursday the drug produced an immune response in a small group of adults.
Authorities have inoculated nearly 1.6 million health workers overall using the two vaccines, the government said on Sunday.
India is also exporting doses, including commercial shipments to Brazil and Morocco, and free shipments to the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.
India recently trained immunization-program managers from 13 foreign countries using Indian vaccines, the government said.
With 1.35 billion people, India has reported 10.65 million coronavirus infections — the highest after the United States — with 153,339 COVID-19 deaths.
The vaccination drive, targeting frontline workers, is to be expanded later to cover 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

Topics: India

Related

UK scientists warn too early to tell if new COVID-19 variant more deadly
World
UK scientists warn too early to tell if new COVID-19 variant more deadly
El-Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday
Middle-East
El-Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser

US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.
"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat.
Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.

Topics: Israel UAE-Israel relations Abraham Accords

Related

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Biggs was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 for taking part in the siege of the US Capitol earlier this month. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, file)
World
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
One of the world’s oldest mosques has been uncovered by a team of archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on the shores of Israel’s Sea of Galilee. (Facebook: Tiberias/ Tiberiades Excavations חפירות טבריה)
Middle-East
Mosque dating back to Levant conquest unearthed in Israel

Latest updates

Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco
Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco
UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv
UAE cabinet approves establishment of embassy in Tel Aviv
US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
US will work with Israel to build on regional normalization agreements: Biden national security adviser
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers
Saudi Arabia announces lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since March
Saudi Arabia announces lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since March

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.